Lady Gaga Joins ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel

Lady Gaga is not moving at a glacial pace! The Oscar and Grammy winner is set to appear in the upcoming sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada,” squeezing in an appearance in the fashion film amid her Mayhem Ball Tour.

After wrapping four sold-out nights at London’s O2 arena, Gaga was spotted by fans in Milan, where the sequel to the hit 2006 comedy starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci is currently filming. The “Devil Wears Prada 2″ marks the multi-hyphenate superstar’s first big-screen appearance since “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Earlier this year, Gaga appeared in a cameo role on Netflix’s “Wednesday.” The production pit stop comes before Gaga is due to play Stockholm’s Avicii Arena on Sunday night.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, “The Devil Wears Prada” follows aspiring journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Hathaway), who is hired at Runway, a glossy fashion magazine, but finds herself at the mercy of its demanding editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Streep), and all her whims and withering glances. (It’s a job “a million girls would kill” to get, after all!) The dishy book is a roman à clef; Weisberger briefly worked as Anna Wintour’s assistant at Vogue.

Plot details for the sequel haven’t been confirmed, but the storyline reportedly follows Miranda as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. Miranda faces off against her one-time assistant, Emily (Blunt), who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs. It’s not clear how Hathaway’s Andy will factor into the story; at the end of the first film, she quits Runway and takes a job at a newspaper, but it appears she’s now back in the fashion fold.

Recently, Streep and Tucci were spotted front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. There, Streep (as Miranda) and Wintour created a viral moment as the two fashion divas met for the first time.

David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, who directed and wrote the original film, respectively, are returning for the sequel. Producer Karen Rosenfelt also returns. Newcomers to the franchise include Kenneth Branagh, who plays Miranda’s husband, as well as Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet and Simone Ashley; Tibor Feldman and Tracie Thoms return to reprise their roles.

20th Century Studios will release the film on May 1, 2026, nearly 20 years after the original’s release.