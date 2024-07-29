Lady Gaga introduces Michael Polansky as her 'fiancé' at Olympics

Girl Gaga is caught in a very good romance.

Whereas in France for the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games, the pop star launched her accomplice, tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, as her “fiancé” throughout a dialog with French Prime Minster Gabriel Attal.

As seen in a TikTok video shared by Attal on Sunday, the “Dangerous Romance” singer launched her accomplice of a minimum of 4 years to the French dignitary throughout a swim occasion.

USA TODAY has reached out to Gaga’s reps for remark.

Polansky, 46, and Gaga, 38, have been romantically linked publicly since New Yr’s Eve 2019. She was beforehand engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in 2015, however the engagement was known as off.

The singer was additionally beforehand engaged to expertise agent Christian Carino. That engagement was known as off as properly, with the pair reportedly splitting in 2019.

