Lady Gaga introduces Michael Polansky as her ‘fiancé’ at Olympics

Girl Gaga is caught in a very good romance.

Whereas in France for the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games, the pop star launched her accomplice, tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, as her “fiancé” throughout a dialog with French Prime Minster Gabriel Attal.

As seen in a TikTok video shared by Attal on Sunday, the “Dangerous Romance” singer launched her accomplice of a minimum of 4 years to the French dignitary throughout a swim occasion.

USA TODAY has reached out to Gaga’s reps for remark.

Polansky, 46, and Gaga, 38, have been romantically linked publicly since New Yr’s Eve 2019. She was beforehand engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in 2015, however the engagement was known as off.

The singer was additionally beforehand engaged to expertise agent Christian Carino. That engagement was known as off as properly, with the pair reportedly splitting in 2019.

Polansky is an entrepreneur and tech investor, and the couple sparked engagement rumors in April. The pair have been extraordinarily personal, although Gaga has referenced the connection sparingly over time.

“My canines and the person that I really like are my entire life,” she informed The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

Girl Gagastuns in Olympics opening ceremony efficiency with French feathers and Dior

The “Joker: Folie à Deux” actress has been in Paris for the Olympics. Mom Monster confirmed off her vocal chops en français in the course of the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, performing Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes.”

Wearing Home of Dior, Girl Gaga danced and performed the piano alongside the Seine in a French-inspired set.

“Though I’m not a French artist, I’ve at all times felt a really particular reference to French individuals and singing French music,” Gaga posted on X after the efficiency. “I wished nothing greater than to create a efficiency that will heat the center of France, rejoice French artwork and music, and on such a momentous event remind everybody of one of the crucial magical cities on earth — Paris.”

Hoda Kotb and Tom Cruise,Girl Gaga: See the celebrities on the 2024 Olympics

Gaga can also be set to return with a brand new studio album for the primary time since 2020’s “Chromatica.”

“I am so deeply touched by French followers this week exterior the resort, I am gonna come out and say goodbye tonight – with a couple of seconds of #LG7,” she wrote of her new album, in an Instagram story on Sunday.

Gaga was later seen exterior, coming out of a sunroof with a laptop computer to play a snippet of a brand new track from the album, in line with video shared by a fan. She then started fist-pumping to cheers from the onlooking crowd.

Earlier this month, the Academy Award and Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate up to date followers on her music comeback.

“Simply me within the studio—blissful as ever making music,” she captioned the Instagram put up, including that she feels “so grateful, coronary heart is peaceable. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait so that you can hear what I’m engaged on.”

Contributing: Jay Stahl