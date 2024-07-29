Lady Gaga Engaged? Singer Calls Michael Polansky ‘Fiancé’ at Olympics

Did Girl Gaga simply verify her long-rumored engagement?

The singer is at the moment in Paris for the 2024 Summer time Olympics, the place she carried out on the Opening Ceremony on Friday night time and has been noticed watching occasions over the weekend.

On Sunday, a video was posted on French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s TikTok with the caption, “Thanks Girl Gaga on your gorgeous efficiency on the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking.”

However that’s not why the clip is getting consideration. Within the video, taken on the venue the place the swimming occasions are being held, with the pool seen within the background, Gaga could be seen giving Attal a hug within the stands. Instantly afterward, she turns to Michael Polansky, the entrepreneur and tech investor she’s been reportedly courting since roughly 2019 or 2020, and launched him to Attal as “my fiancé.” Attal and Polansky then shake fingers.

Studies that Gaga and Polansky had been engaged first surfaced in April, when she was seen carrying a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Gaga’s reps for remark.

The singer was beforehand engaged to expertise agent Christian Carino (they broke up in 2019) and actor Taylor Kinney (they broke up in 2016).

On the Opening Ceremony on Friday night time, Gaga carried out fully in French. She sang the French-language track “Mon Truc en Plume” (“My Factor With Feathers”) whereas finishing a choreographed routine with backup dancers. She additionally performed the piano for a part of the efficiency.

Her involvement within the Opening Ceremony had been rumored however unconfirmed till she took the stage on the River Seine in Paris. Her face was hid by pom-pons earlier than the dancers eliminated them to disclose her id. In line with the Related Press, the efficiency was pre-recorded earlier on Friday.