Lacuna Coil Parts Ways With Guitarist Diego Cavalotti

(CelebrityAccess) — The Italian gothic steel band Lacuna Coil introduced they’re parting methods with guitarist Diego “DD” Cavallotti.

The band introduced the lineup change on social media this week, stating:

As we step into a brand new cycle, writing and recording our subsequent album, we’re parting methods with Diego ‘DD’ Cavallotti. We thank him for the numerous unforgettable moments shared over time and need him the very best of luck in his future endeavors.

The assertion didn’t present a cause for the separation however famous that the lineup change isn’t anticipated to have any enter on the band’s dwell plans and work within the studio. As of but, no substitute for Cavallotti has been introduced.

In a subsequent publish on his personal social media account, Cavallotti addressed his exit, noting that it wasn’t his determination to step away from his function with Lacuna Coil.

Cavallotti joined Lacuna Coil in 2016, stepping in for longtime guitarist Marco ‘Maus’ Biazzi.

Lacuna Coil’s final studio album was 2019’s Black Anima however they’re at the moment within the studio engaged on new materials for a yet-to-be named album that’s anticipated to be launched later this yr.