Labor unions love Kamala Harris’ choice of Tim Walz as running mate : NPR

toggle caption Adam Bettcher/Getty Photographs for SEIU

Labor advocates couldn’t be happier about Vice President Kamala Harris’ decide of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her operating mate.

The cheering was instantaneous following the official announcement Tuesday.

The Worldwide Brotherhood of Electrical Staff famous that Walz, a former instructor, understands the struggles of working folks. The AFL-CIO hailed the governor as a principled fighter and labor champion.

The Service Workers Worldwide Union pointed to what it known as “the Minnesota Miracle,” a sweeping bundle of pro-worker legal guidelines handed by the state’s Democratic legislature final 12 months and signed into regulation by Walz.

There are numerous causes for this heat and enthusiastic embrace, a lot of it tied to Walz’s background as a former union member and an unabashed supporter of employee rights. Listed below are a couple of highlights:

1. He is a former union member who reveals up at picket strains

The Nationwide Schooling Affiliation, the most important labor union within the U.S. with 3 million members, wasted no time claiming Gov. Walz as one among their very own.

“As a highschool instructor and NEA member, Walz … has a monitor report of getting issues finished to make folks’s lives higher,” stated Becky Pringle, the union’s president, in an announcement.

The United Auto Staff praised Walz for displaying up at a picket line alongside hanging autoworkers final fall, whereas the American Federation of Academics, who additionally claimed Walz as a former member, cited his work increasing collective bargaining rights for educators and others.

Minnesota can be one among eight states that has banned firms from forcing their staff to attend so-called captive viewers conferences, the place they attempt to dissuade staff from unionizing. Labor leaders famous Walz’s assist final 12 months for this new state regulation that protects staff who select to not take heed to their employers’ anti-union displays.

2. Minnesota staff have paid sick days and can quickly have paid household and medical depart

On January 1, 2024, Minnesota staff started incomes one hour of paid sick time for each 30 hours labored, which they will use to look after themselves or a member of the family.

And by 2026, Minnesota staff who’ve a severe well being situation that forestalls them from working, or who have to look after a member of the family, will be capable to avail of a paid depart program which can present staff with partial pay together with job protections.

These new legal guidelines are particularly helpful for susceptible low wage staff, who’ve only a few advantages. Greater than 20% of personal sector staff haven’t got paid sick days, in line with the Labor Division, partly as a result of there isn’t any federal regulation requiring employers to supply their staff with sick depart.

3. Uber and Lyft drivers get a minimal wage and Amazon warehouse staff get additional well being and security protections

This 12 months, Minnesota grew to become the primary state to determine a minimal wage for Uber and Lyft drivers, whose median hourly wage was effectively under minimal wage. Walz signed into regulation a invoice that was two years within the making, overcoming fierce opposition from the rideshare firms.

As of final 12 months, firms like Amazon should give warehouse staff a written description of any work-related quotas they should meet, and are restricted from setting quotas that stop staff from taking breaks. This new Warehouse Distribution Employee Security regulation is anticipated to cut back accidents in an business the place velocity is prized. It’s based mostly on comparable measures in California and New York.

In 2023, Minnesota additionally created the Nursing Residence Workforce Requirements Board to supervise the well being and welfare of nursing residence staff, who work lengthy hours and are among the many lowest paid staff within the nation. The board — comprised of three employee representatives, three business representatives and three authorities officers — has already authorised vital wage will increase for nursing residence staff, which is anticipated to assist with staffing and retention.

4. New noncompetes are unenforceable in Minnesota

Minnesota joined different states in 2023 in making new noncompete agreements unenforceable. These are employment contracts that stop staff from going to work for a competing enterprise or beginning one among their very own.

Roughly 30 million American staff — from CEOs to yoga academics to janitors — are estimated to have signed such agreements, which critics say suppress wages and stifle innovation.

Employers say noncompetes are important for shielding their workforce investments and commerce secrets and techniques.

The Federal Commerce Fee’s federal ban on noncompetes hangs within the steadiness pending the result of a lawsuit filed in federal court docket in Texas.