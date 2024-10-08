LA Rotation Piece Still Not Cleared to Play

Los Angeles Lakers middle Christian Koloko nonetheless has not been cleared to play because the Lakers started preseason play. Lakers first-year head coach J.J. Redick mentioned earlier this week that there was no replace on Kololo, through Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Koloko solely not too long ago signed with the Lakers on Sept. 16, becoming a member of the crew on a two-way contract.
Koloko has not performed because the 2022-23 season due to life-threatening blood clots, which brought on him to overlook all the 2023-24 season. Previous to the 2023-24 season, the Raptors introduced that Koloko can be out indefinitely due to respiratory points.
The Raptors waived Koloko that January, and the next day he landed on the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel due to his life-threatening blood clots. The fitness-to-play panel should clear Koloko earlier than he’s eligible to play or return to apply, however he was allowed to signal with one other crew earlier than the 2024-25 season.
Throughout the lone season, he was lively, Koloko appeared in 58 video games for the Lakers with 19 begins. He averaged 3.1 factors, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists whereas capturing 48 p.c from the sector. The Raptors chosen Koloko with the thirty third total choose within the 2022 NBA Draft, deciding on him out of Arizona.
Koloko starred at Arizona for 3 seasons, rising as an excellent defensive prospect. In his closing season of school, Koloko averaged 12.6 factors, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and a pair of.8 blocks per recreation. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 and the Pac-12 Defensive Participant of the 12 months.
The Lakers are additionally awaiting the return of Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wooden, who didn’t play within the Lakers’ preseason opener towards the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wooden underwent a second arthroscopic knee damage this yr in September, and Vanderbilt underwent procedures on each ft this offseason. Neither was obtainable for the Lakers through the closing months of the 2023-24 season or postseason.
