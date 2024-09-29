La Liga Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Osasuna vs. Barcelona From Anywhere

Osasuna tackle Barcelona on the Estadio El Sadar on Saturday, Sept. 28. Kickoff is about for 9 p.m. CEST native time, making it a 3 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. PT begin within the US; an 8 p.m. begin within the UK and a 5 a.m. AEST kickoff in Australia on Sunday. 

Beneath, we'll define the most effective stay TV streaming companies to make use of to look at the sport because it occurs, wherever you might be on the planet.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski smiling, celebrating, making a clenched fist gesture with both hands. Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski smiling, celebrating, making a clenched fist gesture with both hands.

Robert Lewandowski scored the one objective in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday.

David Ramos/Getty Photos

Easy methods to watch Osasuna vs. Barcelona within the US with out cable

This match is out there to stream within the US by way of ESPN Plus, which has stay English and Spanish-language broadcast rights for La Liga within the States. 

Premier Sports activities

A subscription to simply Premier Sports activities’ devoted La Liga channel prices £8 a month.

You may also get the channel by way of a full subscription to Premier Sports activities, providing you with entry to all the networks’ channels, which have the UK broadcast rights to Scottish Premiership matches, BKT United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup rugby, plus NHL and NASCAR. 

A full Premier Sports activities subscription prices £10 per 30 days for Sky and Virgin TV prospects. You may also get Premier Sports activities by means of Amazon Prime Video as an add-on for £15 a month. 

TSN

TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that prices CA$8 a month and likewise presents protection of PGA Tour Dwell golf, NFL video games, F1, NASCAR and the 4 Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

BeIn Sports activities

BeIn Sports activities is out there in Australia for AU$15 a month or a yearly dedication of AU$130. 

