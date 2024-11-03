La Liga Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Barcelona vs. Espanyol From Anywhere

Barcelona face a tough Catalan derby check on Sunday as they host Espanyol on the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on this key Spanish Primera fixture.
It has been an excellent begin to the season for the league-leading Blaugrana below new boss Hansi Flick, with assertion wins in October over Bayern Munich within the UEFA Champions League in addition to Alaves, Sevilla and Actual Madrid in La Liga.
With Actual not enjoying this weekend attributable to their match with Valencia being postponed, a win as we speak for Barca would see them open up a large 9 level lead over their title rivals on the high of the desk.
Espanyol are struggling in seventeenth place within the division, however come into this derby conflict off the again of a 4-0 win over San Tirso within the Copa del Rey.
Barcelona tackle Espanyol on the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is about for 4:15 p.m. CET native time, making it a 10:15 a.m. ET and seven:15 a.m. PT begin within the US, a 3:15 p.m. begin within the UK and a 2:15 a.m. AEDT kickoff in Australia early on Sunday morning.
Under, we’ll define the very best stay TV streaming providers to make use of to observe the sport because it occurs, wherever you might be on the planet.
With a VPN, you are capable of just about change your location in your cellphone, pill or laptop computer to get entry to the sport.
A subscription to only Premier Sports activities’ devoted La Liga channel prices £8 a month.
You may also get the channel through a full subscription to Premier Sports activities, providing you with entry to all the networks’ channels, which have the UK broadcast rights to Scottish Premiership matches, BKT United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup rugby, plus NHL and Nascar.
A full Premier Sports activities subscription prices £10 monthly for Sky and Virgin TV prospects. You may also get Premier Sports activities by way of Amazon Prime Video as an add-on for £15 a month.