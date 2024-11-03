La Liga Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Barcelona vs. Espanyol From Anywhere

Watch La Liga soccer within the US from $11 monthly ESPN Plus See at ESPN

Barcelona face a tough Catalan derby check on Sunday as they host Espanyol on the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on this key Spanish Primera fixture.

It has been an excellent begin to the season for the league-leading Blaugrana below new boss Hansi Flick, with assertion wins in October over Bayern Munich within the UEFA Champions League in addition to Alaves, Sevilla and Actual Madrid in La Liga.

With Actual not enjoying this weekend attributable to their match with Valencia being postponed, a win as we speak for Barca would see them open up a large 9 level lead over their title rivals on the high of the desk.

Espanyol are struggling in seventeenth place within the division, however come into this derby conflict off the again of a 4-0 win over San Tirso within the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona tackle Espanyol on the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is about for 4:15 p.m. CET native time, making it a 10:15 a.m. ET and seven:15 a.m. PT begin within the US, a 3:15 p.m. begin within the UK and a 2:15 a.m. AEDT kickoff in Australia early on Sunday morning.

Under, we’ll define the very best stay TV streaming providers to make use of to observe the sport because it occurs, wherever you might be on the planet.