Kylie Jenner Shows a Lot of Skin While Modeling Khy Swimsuits

Kylie Jenner’s summer time thirst traps are in full swing.

Jenner, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 11, to point out off her determine in numerous swimsuits from her clothes label, Khy. In a single horny snap, she sizzled in a black one-piece that includes a plunging neckline, high-cut legs and open again. Jenner teamed the skimpy piece with outsized silver rings and a dainty gold bracelet.

For glam, Jenner donned lengthy lashes, solar kissed cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette hair was slicked again right into a ponytail.

In one other photograph, she modeled a brown triangle bikini prime that uncovered her facet boob. She teamed the piece with string bottoms and a chunky shell necklace whereas lounging on a sandy seashore. Jenner’s hair was nonetheless moist from swimming.

She additionally confirmed off her curves in a cherry pink bikini prime and sheer matching coverup.

“Khy Trip Store is right here!! This assortment options buttery comfortable swim with 90s-inspired silhouettes plus mesh and comfortable stretch coverups,” she captioned the submit. “All types are priced between $34-$78 and can be found now on Khy.com @khy.” Followers praised the fact star within the feedback part.

“Kylie is making khy so scorching,” one follower wrote, as one other added, “The physique 🙌.”

This isn’t the primary bikini snap Jenner has shared this season. Final month, she modeled an orange swimsuit whereas stress-free poolside. Her bathing go well with featured a triangle prime and matching cheeky bottoms.

Jenner once more confirmed off her determine in April whereas rocking a inexperienced bikini. In a single snap, she sat within the ocean whereas rocking a metallic inexperienced prime and matching bottoms. She elevated the piece with a purple floral necklace and silver bangle bracelets, rings and earrings.

“Joyful period,” she captioned the submit. Sister Kim Kardashian and buddy Hailey Bieber complimented her within the feedback part.

“😍😍😍😍😍,” Bieber, 27, gushed. Kardashian, 43, in the meantime quipped, “Oh u didn’t use one pic that I took! Lol.”