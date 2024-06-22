Kylian Mbappé stays on bench following broken nose as France draws with Netherlands at Euro 2024

CNN
—
Kylian Mbappé was an unused substitute in France’s goalless draw towards the Netherlands on Friday, after the striker broke his nostril in his nation’s opening recreation of Euro 2024.
There had been fears the France captain would miss the Group D conflict, however supervisor Didier Deschamps instructed reporters Thursday that his star man can be obtainable.
Nevertheless, the choice was made to relaxation Mbappé, who watched on as his teammates didn’t discover a breakthrough towards the Oranje.
In fact, Les Bleus virtually misplaced the match. Xavi Simons thought he had scored the winner for the Netherlands within the second half, however the objective was controversially dominated out for an offside.
Simons himself was clearly onside however teammate Denzel Dumfries was in an offside place and was adjudged by the video assistant referee (VAR) to have hindered France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
With out its star striker, France struggled to complete off its probabilities and continued to be wasteful in entrance of objective all through the match – Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann had been responsible of lacking two notable alternatives.
Nevertheless, the draw is probably going sufficient to safe France’s development into the knockout phases. Les Bleus may have the prospect to win the group after they play Poland on Tuesday.
The ultimate group stage recreation can be one other alternative for Mbappé to make his return; the 25-year-old had educated earlier this week, donning a French-inspired tricolore masks.
Nevertheless, Mbappé is just not allowed to put on the multicolored masks throughout a Euro 2024 match as UEFA’s guidelines stipulate that “medical gear worn on the sphere of play should be a single color and freed from workforce and producer identification.”
Ukraine, enjoying in its first main match for the reason that struggle started in 2022, produced a stirring efficiency at Euro 2024 on Friday, securing a comeback 2-1 win towards Slovakia in Group E.
Targets from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk rescued what would have been a devastating consequence for the Blue and Yellow – a loss would have put the nation getting ready to elimination from the match.
Ukraine suffered a chastening defeat in its opening group recreation on Monday, producing a dour show in a 3-0 defeat towards Romania.
Its efficiency was much better towards Slovakia, however the workforce was nonetheless second-best for a lot of the primary half, falling behind within the seventeenth minute after Ivan Schranz’s header.
However Ukraine regarded rejuvenated after the break and got here out for the second half with a brand new sense of perception. Shaparenko stored his calm to complete off a well-worked transfer within the 54th minute, earlier than Yaremchuk poked residence the winner with 10 minutes left to go.
Coming into the match, Ukraine’s supervisor Serhiy Rebrov instructed CNN Sport that he needed his workforce to carry the spirits of Ukrainians around the globe throughout Euro 2024.
” data-duration=”00:56″ data-source-html=” – Supply:
CNN
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“huge”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/thumbnail-ukraine-soldiers-euros-3.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/pictures/stellar/prod/thumbnail-ukraine-soldiers-euros-3.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”false” data-show-html=”” data-byline-html=”
” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-is-vertical-video-embed=”false” data-network-id=”” data-publish-date=”2024-06-20T12:07:53.126Z” data-video-section=”sport” data-canonical-url=”https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/20/sport/video/ukranian-soldiers-national-soccer-team-spt-ldn-digvid” data-branding-key=”” data-video-slug=”ukranian-soldiers-national-soccer-team-spt-ldn-digvid” data-first-publish-slug=”ukranian-soldiers-national-soccer-team-ldn-digvid” data-video-tags=”” data-details=””>
Ukrainian troopers cheer on nationwide soccer workforce from the frontline