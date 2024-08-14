Kylian Mbappé starts for Real Madrid in Super Cup debut

Kylian Mbappé was named in Carlo Ancelotti’s beginning XI for Actual Madrid as they face Atalanta within the UEFA Tremendous Cup on Wednesday.

Mbappé, 25, signed a five-year contract with European and Spanish champions Madrid final month, becoming a member of on a free switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

The France worldwide joined his new teammates in preseason coaching final week after representing his nation at Euro 2024 this summer season, and is a part of the squad for the Tremendous Cup conflict between Champions League winners Madrid and Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland.

“Kylian has arrived properly, like all the opposite [players] who have not had a lot time [to train],” Ancelotti mentioned in his pre-match information convention on Tuesday. “He is in good type, he is adapting properly. Clearly, everybody who’s right here [with the squad] might play tomorrow.”

Ancelotti joked that making an attempt to suit all his stars into the group this season — with Mbappé competing for locations within the ahead line with Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim Díaz, Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham — was a “massive downside.”

“All summer season I have been eager about who to select, who to not decide, and it ruined my holidays!” Ancelotti laughed. “Now we have quite a lot of video games. The identical gamers cannot play all 70 video games [this season]. Final yr, those that performed much less introduced loads to the group, those that began on the bench, and that may be the important thing.”

Kylian Mbappé is obtainable to play for Actual Madrid in opposition to Atalanta, in line with supervisor Carlo Ancelotti. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

Ancelotti additionally would not verify whether or not Mbappé is ready to take over as Madrid’s first-choice penalty taker this season.

“He takes penalties,” Ancelotti mentioned. “Lately Vini has taken them properly. I noticed Bellingham did properly in a recreation on the Euros. [Federico] Valverde did nice [with a penalty] on the Copa América. Now we have quite a lot of takers. I will have to decide on one for tomorrow, and it will likely be somebody who begins the sport.”

“I’ve needed to face [Mbappé] a couple of occasions,” defender Dani Carvajal mentioned. “As a teammate, he is an ideal participant, and he’ll assist us loads to have an ideal season.”

Madrid have gained the UEFA Tremendous Cup 5 occasions, with the final coming in 2022, after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki, Finland. After the Tremendous Cup, Madrid kick off their LaLiga 2024-25 season by visiting Mallorca on Sunday.

In the meantime, Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered a sprain of his knee ligaments throughout the group’s coaching session on Tuesday. Sources informed ESPN that the France worldwide might miss as much as two months with the damage.