Kyle McCord ties Syracuse record with 5 interceptions as Pitt rolls the Orange (recap, final score)

Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh intercepted Kyle McCord 5 occasions and returned three for touchdowns, handing the Orange a disastrous 41-13 defeat at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night time.

The Panthers (7-0, 3-0 ACC) scored 41 factors on simply 178 yards of whole offense, remaining unbeaten and ending any hopes the Orange (5-2, 2-2) harbored of creating a run towards the Faculty Soccer Playoff.

It was the form of thorough domination by the Panthers that has marked the latest sequence. Pittsburgh has now gained 17 of the previous 20 video games and head coach Pat Narduzzi’s groups have typically overwhelmed the Orange with blitzing.

That was the case once more for the Orange offense, the power of the group all season, which surrendered 4 sacks and eight quarterback hurries. Syracuse has failed to attain greater than 20 factors in 5 of the final six and the one time it did was final yr, when the Orange gained behind a throwback offense spearheaded by the operating of Dan Villari.

McCord’s 5 interceptions tied a Syracuse report for essentially the most at school historical past, becoming a member of Todd Norley and Greg Paulus. Three of them have been tipped. McCord completed 35 of 64 for 321 yards. He didn’t have a landing go.

Fourth quarter

Syracuse missed discipline purpose

1:55: Jaydn Oh’s discipline purpose strive goes extensive left. That concern stays unresolved.

2:26: Kyle McCord scrambles again and stumbles down for an extended loss. Seemed like his ankle gave manner. That will be a becoming penultimate closing play for the Orange because it units up a 4th-and-26 from the Pitt 30.

3:47: McCord full to Villari over the center. Now what I consider is the primary go interference penalty in opposition to Pitt. Orange have the ball on the 14.

4:03: Now a Pitt participant down after the play. Kyle McCord nonetheless within the recreation regardless of a 41-13 lead for Pittsburgh.

4:23: Syracuse operating again Yasin Willis down after the play. Syracuse doesn’t have a ton of depth there.

SCORE: Pittsburgh 41, Syracuse 13

7:23: Syracuse has launched into an extended drive, shifting contained in the Pitt 10-yard-line on a 21-yard go from McCord to Dan Villari. Then the Orange run just a little throwback offense with Villari carrying for two yards. Villari then plunges in from the two.

SCORE: Pittsburgh 41, Syracuse 6

11:13: Ben Sauls kicks a 57-yard discipline purpose. That’s the third-longest kick in Pitt historical past. Sauls made a 58-yard discipline purpose two weeks in the past.

12:54: Holstein fumbles the snap. It doesn’t matter. He picks it up and finds tight finish Gavin Bartholomew for 21 yards on a damaged play. After shifting Pitt to the Syracuse 34, Holstein appeared like he was having bother along with his imaginative and prescient and headed to the harm tent.

Syracuse punt

13:58: Kyle McCord hits LeQuint Allen within the arms. It’s dropped. Allen runs for 3. One other McCord go goes off the arms of the Pitt protection. Syracuse will punt on 4th-and-6 from its 29. That ought to do it for any hopes of a miracle.

14:54: Syracuse begins on its 25 following a touchback

SCORE: Pittsburgh 38, Syracuse 6

14:54: Pittsburgh landing on the primary play of the fourth quarter.

Kyle McCord’s 5 interceptions are a Syracuse report. He ties Todd Norley and Greg Paulus as quarterbacks who’ve thrown 5.

Third quarter

0:00: Pittsburgh will open the 4th quarter on the Syracuse 29.

:37: Des Reid up the center for 13.

Pittsburgh interception

:46: Kyle McCord’s go over the center intercepted by Phillip O’Brien. That’s 5 interceptions on the day for McCord.

1:22: McCord full to Gill for 15 yards. Then LeQuint Allen runs for 4. McCord throws to Allen nevertheless it ends in no achieve after a pleasant open-field deal with by the Panthers. Snap infraction referred to as on Josh Illoa.

Pittsburgh punt

3:53: Holstein up the center for 8 after which Syracuse forces a fourth down by stopping Des Reid for no recreation. Pitt’s punt unit will come on. Pena honest catches the ball on the 12.

4:56: Holstein with a pair of 6-yard passes to select up a primary down. Des Reid stopped for a lack of 1 on the following set of downs.

5:22: Pitt takes over on its 25-yard-line after a touchback

SCORE: Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 6

5:47: McCord pushes the ball ahead to Trebor Pena, who was operating a jet sweep type movement. That picks up 2. Now 2nd-and-goal from the 1. LeQuint Allen is stuffed for no achieve to arrange third down. However McCord is ready to crack the goal-line with a quarterback sneak. The 2-point conversion strive is damaged as Pittsburgh knocks down a Kyle McCord go within the backfield.

7:52: Kyle McCord feigns confusion on Third-and-2 and SU goes with a direct snap to LeQuint Allen. That goes for 1. McCord picks up the primary down on a sneak.

8:10: Syracuse at the moment has a Third-and-2 from the Pitt 5. At the moment an harm timeout as trainers are inclined to an injured Pittsburgh participant.

8:52: McCord goes excessive to Jackson Meeks and Syracuse has reached the Pitt purple zone. Syracuse calls a timeout on the Pittsburgh 13.

9:54: Holding referred to as on David Clement units up 1st-and-22 from the Pitt 42. McCord’s throw is incomplete.

10:21: McCord picks up the primary down with a back-shoulder throw to LeQuint Allen.

10:28: McCord completes to Pena for 20 yards into Pittsburgh territory. He goes deep to Umari Hatcher on the following play nevertheless it’s well-defended by Pitt. He hits Pena over the center for 7. LeQuint Allen is swarmed within the backfield for no achieve. That units up 4th-and-3. Pitt calls timeout.

13:25: Syracuse goes for it on 4th-and-1. McCord picks it up on a quarterback sneak.

14:56: Malachi James returns the ball to the Syracuse 27.

Halftime stats

On the half, Kyle McCord is 16-for-34 for 130 yards. He has thrown 4 interceptions with three being returned for touchdowns. Pittsburgh has 31 factors on 83 yards.

Halftime

0:00: We go to the half with Pittsburgh main 31-0.

1:06: McCord sacked by Lovelace and he loses 15 yards. Syracuse then will get a stable run by LeQuint Allen nevertheless it’s referred to as again for a maintain on Jakob Bradford. What a catastrophe.

SCORE: Pitt 31, Syracuse 0

1:23: McCord’s display go was tipped and intercepted by Pitt linebacker Braylan Lovelace who returned it for a landing.

Pitt punt

1:32: Holstein throws excessive and Pitt will punt from its 19. Trebor Pena returns it to the Syracuse 38.

1:38: Syracuse calls timeout on a pitch-and-catch out extensive. Pitt could have a Third-and-6 from its personal 18.

1:52: Pitt strikes again 8 yards on a half the gap holding name. I’d suppose Pitt will run clock right here with an enormous lead and an iffy offense.

2:00: Pitt picks up 2 yards on a brief run.

Syracuse punt

2:17: Kyle McCord spun down for a lack of 15, organising a 4th-and-28 from midfield. Pitt calls timeout with 2:17 left within the half. Syracuse punt is fair-caught by Pitt at its 13.

4:38: McCord tries to beat Pitt deep however can’t join with Umari Hatcher. McCord squeezes one to LeQuint Allen for six.

5:17: McCord to Villari for five yards. Syracuse picks up a primary down on an offsides penalty, which strikes the Orange over midfield.

5:27: McCord throws incomplete on first down.

6:37: McCord to Hatcher for no achieve. McCord picks up 15 on a go to Emanuel Ross.

7:56: Willis runs for no achieve on second down. McCord picks up a primary down with a throw outdoors to Hatcher.

8:19: McCord to Gadsden for five yards. Gadsden is down after the play. He walks off beneath his personal energy.

Pittsburgh punt

9:04: Syracuse will get one other cease, this time stopping Eli Holstein on what appeared like a referred to as QB keeper. Duce Chestnut made the deal with and Pitt brings on its punt unit. Trebor Pena honest catches the ball on his 16.

11:15: Pitt picks up 7 yards on a display. Holstein sacked for a lack of 5 yards on second down. Holstein throws an interception and Marlowe Wax known as for a late hit on the quarterback. Seemed like a reasonably weak name and that Wax was simply making a play. Wax instantly protested. However to no avail. Pitt could have a primary down on its 44.

Syracuse punt

11:25: Syracuse punt and Pittsburgh will begin on its 28

12:25: McCord throws extensive of Allen on first down. McCord full to Gadsden for 4. McCord once more within the grasp of a Pittsburgh participant, hurls the ball away as he’s about to fall on his knees. Syracuse will punt.

12:30: Syracuse will begin on its 25 after a touchback.

SCORE: Pittsburgh 24, Syracuse 0

12:30: Incomplete go by Eli Holstein on 1st and 10 from the 25. Holstein was stopped within the backfield however broke a deal with and picked up 5. Holstein finds Lee Censere over the center. The throw beats Justin Barron in protection. Censere beats Devin Grant into the tip zone.

13:51: Des Reid runs for five. Then rushes for 10. Pittsburgh approaching the Syracuse purple zone.

14:11: Pitt opens with an possibility. Eli Holstein retains for 8. Pitt picks up the primary down on a brief run and it’s compounded by an unlawful arms to the face by Chase Simmons.

Syracuse turnover on downs

14:51: McCord’s first quarter numbers (9-for-19 for 85 yards and three interceptions). McCord’s go to Jackson Meeks knocked down. Meeks needed a name. Pitt’s defensive backs are notoriously handsy however haven’t been referred to as for something tonight. On 4th-and-6, McCord overthrow Oronde Gadsden II who did have a step on his defender in the long run zone.

First quarter

0:00 McCord escapes stress and avoids a sacks by tossing the ball in Jackson Meeks’ course whereas within the grasp and earlier than his knee touches. Then McCord flips the ball to Allen for 4. Syracuse could have a Third-and-6 to open the second quarter.

1:13: McCord takes a shot and completes a go to Jackson Meeks for six.

1:51: McCord to Pena for 16 yards units up a 4th-and-5 on the Pitt 45.

2:16: LeQuint Allen runs for no achieve. Syracuse makes Pitt pay for sending stress with a pleasant display go to Yasin Willis for 12 yards, then converts once more however an extended go play known as again on a maintain by Yasin Willis. Syracuse calls one other display, this one to LeQuint Allen and this one for simply 3. McCord hits Darrell Gill Jr. within the arms on 2nd-and-16 however he drops the crossing sample. That’s adopted by a false begin on Umari Hatcher. Now a Third-and-21.

4:45: LeQuint Allen with a pleasant run on first down, hurdling a defender on his method to an 8-yard achieve. Allen stuffed for a lack of 3 on second down, organising a Third-and-5. McCord picks up the primary down conversion with a pitch-and-catch to Trebor Pena.

6:23: Syracuse begins on its 25 after a touchback. There’s a Pittsburgh participant down after the kickoff. It was defensive again Josh McCarty.

SCORE: Pittsburgh 17, Syracuse 0

6:23: One other Pittsburgh interception, this one by Kyle Louis. This one can also be returned for an interception, this one protecting 51 yards. First time since 2022 for Pittsburgh with two interceptions returned for a landing. McCord got here into the sport with 6 interceptions. Now he has 9.

6:42: Syracuse calls a timeout dealing with 2nd-and-12. McCord’s throw is behind Hatcher and falls incomplete.

7:51: Syracuse picks up 2 yards on first down. Incomplete on second. Joe Cruz on this drive at proper guard. Cruz hits Oronde Gadsen up the seam for a primary down and strikes SU into Pitt territory.

8:28: Syracuse begins this possession on its 25 after a touchback

SCORE: Pittsburgh 10, Syracuse 0

8:28: A Pitt display go goes for a lack of 3 yards. Pitt picks 5 again on a run by Rodney Hammond. Holstein throws behind his receiver on third down and Pitt’s glorious kicker comes on. Ben Sauls is nice from 49 yards. He’s made 13 straight, which is a brand new Pittsburgh report.

9:58: Des Reid rushes for 9 yards on first down then plows two up the center for a primary down.

11:31: McCord’s go knocked down within the backfield in opposition to a heavy rush, adopted by a LeQuint Allen run for no achieve. The Third-and-10 go is defected excessive into the air and lands within the arms of Brandon George. Second interception for McCord.

11:58: Syracuse begins this drive with a 6-yard by LeQuint Allen, adopted by a 4-yard run for a primary down.

12:47: Syracuse begins on its 25 after a touchback

SCORE: Pittsburgh 7, Syracuse 0

12:47: McCord throws excessive to Emanuel Ross. Then his fourth go is intercepted by Rasheem Biles and returned 35 yards for a landing. Pitt converts the additional level. He’s the primary linebacker to return an interception for a landing since SirVocea Dennis, the Christian Brothers Academy product.

13:37: McCord’s first go in underthrown to Umari Hatcher and will have been intercepted. McCord escapes a sack and throws to Jackson Meeks in a scramble state of affairs. Syracuse picks up 10 yards.

13:43: Pittsburgh punt. Trebor Pena returns to the SU 23.

15:00: Pitt begins its opening drive from its 25 after a touchback. Marlowe Wax beginning for the Orange. Des Reid runs for two yards on first down, adopted by a nasty go from Eli Holstein that might have been intercepted. Syracuse forces to Holstein to scramble on Third-and-8 and he picks up 1 yard.

Pregame

Pitt wins the coin toss and chooses to play offense first

Syracuse sends out its offensive line (aside from middle J’Onre Reed) as the sport captains.

Replace 6:15 p.m.: Linebacker Marlowe Wax and slot receiver Trebor Pena will play tonight, the varsity stated.

Wax, a preseason All-ACC linebacker and one of many group‘s prime defensive gamers, would make his first look since struggling a lower-leg harm within the group’s season-opening win in opposition to Ohio.

His return might be thought of a pleasing shock after coach Fran Brown stated earlier within the week Wax possible wouldn’t play this week.

Pena, who leads the group in receptions, didn’t end the Orange’s 24-17 win at N.C. State on Oct. 12. Brown forged doubt on his enjoying standing earlier within the week by saying Pena couldn’t apply, alluding to a concussion and an undisclosed harm.

The sport between the 2 Northeast rivals is probably going the largest between the 2 since not less than 1991, when each groups entered the midseason matchup ranked within the nationwide polls.

Pittsburgh (6-0, 2-0 ACC) will probably be seeking to stay unbeaten. Syracuse (5-1, 2-1) is seeking to stay alive within the Faculty Soccer Playoff race and beat its third AP High 25 ranked opponent (at time of the sport). The Orange hasn’t achieved that feat since 1998.

The Panthers appear extra susceptible than their report signifies, needing to win two of these video games on dramatic comebacks and a 3rd on a missed discipline purpose try by California. Nonetheless, Pitt has owned the latest historical past between the colleges (16-3 within the final 19 conferences) and Syracuse hasn’t gained at Pitt since 2001.

Pittsburgh is thought for persistently blitzing beneath head coach Pat Narduzzi and is tied for fourth within the ACC, averaging three sacks per recreation.

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord has been large in opposition to the blitz this season whereas rating second total within the convention in passing yards, however he’s anticipated to must function with out Trebor Peña, who leads the group in catches.

Peña was unable to apply on Tuesday after taking a blow to the top in SU’s final recreation in opposition to North Carolina State. He thrives beneath on the sorts of throws required to beat blitzes.

The standing of two of Pittsburgh’s beginning offensive linemen (left deal with Branson Taylor and left guard Ryan Jacoby) is unsure. Each left the Panthers’ most up-to-date win in opposition to Cal with accidents and didn’t return.