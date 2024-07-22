Kyle Larson wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway NASCAR Brickyard 400

The NASCAR Cup Sequence returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in 2024 after three years racing on the IMS highway course, and a winner on the highway course will lead the sphere. The primary stage within the 160-lap race on the two.5-mile oval lasts 50 laps, and the the second stage is one other 50 laps. The ultimate stage is 60 laps.

Tyler Reddick, who received the 2022 Cup race on the IMS highway course, takes the pole place at 181.932 mph within the 10-car shootout after advancing by the primary spherical of qualifying. He has received at Talladega Superspeedway in 2024.

The Brickyard 400 is the twenty third points-paying race within the 26-race Cup common season, after which 16 drivers will compete in 10 playoff races. A collection champion will probably be topped on Nov. 10.

Kyle Larson wins Brickyard 400

Kyle Larson picks up his NASCAR Cup Sequence-leading 4th victory of the season in double time beyond regulation. He expenses by the sphere into competition late in regulation, and stays forward of Ryan Blaney on the ultimate inexperienced flag. Tyler Reddick will get by Blaney for 2nd.

Larson picks up his twenty seventh profession Cup win.

“It is such a prestigious place and such hallowed floor,” Larson stated on the entrance stretch after parking on the Yard of Bricks. “I really like you, Indiana followers, and I do know you like me, too. How about we come again subsequent Might and attempt to kiss the bricks within the Indy automotive?”

Did Kyle Larson do the Indy-NASCAR double?

Larson completed 18th within the Indianapolis 500 in Might as he ready for the Indy-NASCAR double. Nonetheless, climate performed havoc along with his effort. Rain in Indianapolis delayed the Indy 500 begin by 4 hours. Larson ran effectively, main 4 laps, earlier than committing a pit highway dashing penalty.

After ending in Indy, he flew to Charlotte, N.C., for the Coca-Cola 600, which was already underway. Justin Allgaier drove Larson’s automotive, however rain halted the Cup race, stopping Larson from climbing in. Larson obtained a waiver from NASCAR to pursue the collection championship.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 outcomes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney Christopher Bell Bubba Wallace Todd Gilliland Austin Cindric Daniel Suarez Noah Gragson Chase Elliott Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Carson Hocevar Austin Dillon Corey LaJoie Ross Chastain Michael McDowell Zane Smith Cody Ware Ty Dillon Justin Haley Brad Keselowski Chris Buescher Ty Gibbs Chase Briscoe Kyle Busch Ryan Preece Martin Truex Jr. Erik Jones John Hunter Nemechek Daniel Hemric Alex Bowman Denny Hamlin Jimmie Johnson Joey Logano Josh Berry Harrison Burton A.J. Allmendinger William Byron B.J. McLeod

NASCAR Brickyard 400 reside updates, crashes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Double time beyond regulation restart: Kyle Larson, on the within, rapidly coasts away from Ryan Blaney. Ryan Preece crashes popping out of Flip 2 however the race continues by the top of the lap. Then the warning flies, and Kyle Larson wins.

Extra time restart: Brad Keselowski heads into the pits and there is a massive crash in Flip 1. John Hunter Nemechek, Daniel Hemric, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin are concerned. Pink flag. Kyle Larson is proven because the chief, Ryan Blaney 2nd.

Blaney did not like Larson being allowed to come back to the entrance because the race resumed, to say the least.

Lap 158: Kyle Busch, who was working sixth, hits the wall after contact with Denny Hamlin. Warning, adopted by time beyond regulation.

Lap 155: It is Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Keselowski has run greater than 50 laps since his final pit cease.

Lap 152: Kyle Larson is third.

Lap 150: Kyle Larson is choosing his approach by the sphere and is as much as 4th. Brad Keselowski leads, with Ryan Blaney 2nd and Daniel Hemric third.

Lap 140: Brad Keselowski stays within the lead, with Ryan Blaney, Zane Smith, Daniel Hemric and Denny Hamlin rounding out the highest 5.

Lap 130 lap restart: Drivers who pitted on Lap 112 imagine they want 1 extra warning to stretch gas to the top. Tops amongst them is Ryan Blaney in 2nd. Brad Keselowski, who should pit once more, leads.

Lap 125: Martin Truex Jr. spins by himself and crashes. Warning.

Lap 115 restart: Ross Chastain leads, with John Hunter Nemechek and Alex Bowman shut. Kyle Larson is 4th. Among the many automobiles that pitted through the current warning, Ryan Blaney is in the most effective place (eleventh).

Lap 112: Through the warning, race chief Denny Hamlin pits, hoping he can stretch gas to the top.

Lap 110 restart: Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson crash in Flip 1. Johnson drives again to pit highway, however Logano is finished. Warning.

Lap 105 restart: Denny Hamlin leads, adopted by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and John Hunter Nemechek. Martin Truex Jr. touches the wall and continues to the pits. Josh Berry will get into the wall tougher. Warning.

Stage 2 full at Lap 100: Bubba Wallace wins, adopted by Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and John Hunter Nemechek.

Lap 90: Bubba Wallace maintains a 1-second lead on Chase Elliott.

Lap 79 restart: Bubba Wallace holds off Chase Elliott for the lead. Denny Hamlin slips inside to take third.

Lap 74: A.J. Allmendinger. William Byron and Harrison Burton crash popping out of Flip 2. Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece are touched however proceed. Todd Gilliland had taken the lead from third place. Warning.

Lap 70: A lot of the area pits. Kyle Busch has the lead, adopted by Bubba Wallace and Todd Gilliland.

Lap 69: Cody Ware’s tire shreds. Warning.

Lap 65: John Hunter Nemechek leads Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch.

Lap 55 restart: Tyler Reddick leads Michael McDowell on a clear first inexperienced lap of Stage 2.

Lap 52 pit stops: Harris Burton beneficial properties 10 positions and Bubba Wallace 9.

Stage 1 full at Lap 50: Denny Hamlin wins, adopted by Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Tyler Reddick.

Lap 40: Brad Keselowski is the one automotive but to pit and leads.

Lap 30: Tyler Reddick retains the lead by 1.5 seconds over Michael McDowell. The highest 25 automobiles haven’t pitted. Chase Elliott is assessed a mix line violation after pitting, returning to a racing line too quickly in Flip 2.

Elliott disagrees with the penalty, to place it mildly.

Lap 20: High 3 stay the identical.

Lap 10: Tyler Reddick leads Chase Elliott by 1.2 seconds, with Denny Hamlin third.

Lap 1: Tyler Reddick leads Denny Hamlin as the sphere will get by the opening lap clear.

Brickyard 400 protection strikes to USA

President Joe Biden introduced Sunday afternoon that he’s dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. NBC’s information protection bumped Brickyard 400 protection to USA.

Brickyard 400 beginning grid

Automobile quantity, driver, engine and one-lap pace common on the two.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

45, Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 181.932 19, Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 181.492 9, Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 181.803 24, William Byron, Chevrolet, 180.155 5, Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 181.492 54, Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 180.043 12, Ryan Blaney, Ford, 179.849 34, Michael McDowell, Ford, 178.898 27, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 173.859 42, John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 178.462 The next automobiles have been eradicated after first-round qualifying 3, Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 180.912 22, Joey Logano, Ford, 180.270 48, Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 180.777 19, Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 180.076 16, A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 180.643 21, Harrison Burton, Ford, 179.946 23, Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 180.592 20, Christopher Bell, Toyota, 179.759 7, Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 180.476 14, Chase Briscoe, Ford, 179.734 10, Noah Gragson, Ford, 180.159 33, Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 179.669 17, Chris Buescher, Ford, 180.025 38, Todd Gilliland, Ford, 179.630 99, Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 179.165 6, Brad Keselowski, Ford, 179.097 71, Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 178.962 1, Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 178.973 43, Erik Jones, Toyota, 178.816 77, Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 178.451 41, Ryan Preece, Ford, 178.713 31, Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 178.366 84, Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 178.444 8, Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 178.338 51, Justin Haley, Ford, 177.508 15, Cody Ware, Ford, 176.737 4, Josh Berry, Ford, 176.578 2, Austin Cindric, Ford, 161.091 66, B.J. McLeod, Ford, 169.773

What date is the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis?

All instances ET

Sunday, July 21

10 a.m.: Gates open

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Observe stroll ($20 voucher required)

1:40-1:55 p.m.: Drivers’ brick stroll

1:55 p.m.: Driver introductions

2:30 p.m.: Brickyard 400 Cup Sequence race

What channel is the Brickyard 400 on?

TV: NBC

Radio: IMS Radio Community

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 90

Brickyard 400 tickets

Observe tickets start at $25. Race tickets start at $50.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 winners

160 laps on the two.5.-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Yr Winner 2020 Kevin Harvick 2019 Kevin Harvick 2018 Brad Keselowski 2017 Kasey Kahne 2016 Kyle Busch 2015 Kyle Busch 2014 Jeff Gordon 2013 Ryan Newman 2012 Jimmie Johnson 2011 Paul Menard 2010 Jamie McMurray 2009 Jimmie Johnson 2008 Jimmie Johnson 2007 Tony Stewart 2006 Jimmie Johnson 2005 Tony Stewart 2004 Jeff Gordon 2003 Kevin Harvick 2002 Invoice Elliott 2001 Jeff Gordon 2000 Bobby Labonte 1999 Dale Jarrett 1998 Jeff Gordon 1997 Ricky Rudd 1996 Dale Jarrett 1995 Dale Earnhardt 1994 Jeff Gordon

NASCAR Cup winners on highway course

Race was 82 laps on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway highway course

Yr Winner 2023 Michael McDowell 2022 Tyler Reddick 2021 A.J. Allmendinger

NASCAR Cup playoff standings

(Via July 14; race winners are within the 16-driver playoffs that start Sept. 8; the opposite spots are stuffed by factors winners)

Kyle Larson, 3 wins

Denny Hamlin, 3 wins

William Byron, 3 wins

Christopher Bell, 3 wins

Chase Elliott, 1 win

Tyler Reddick, 1 win

Ryan Blaney, 1 win

Brad Keselowski, 1 win

Alex Bowman, 1 win

Joey Logano, 1 win

Daniel Suarez, 1 win

Austin Cindric, 1 win

Drivers who haven’t received a race

Martin Truex Jr., +125 of the reduce line

Ty Gibbs, +84

Ross Chastain, +53

Chris Buescher, +45

Under the 16-driver reduce line

Bubba Wallace, -45

Chase Briscoe, -88

Kyle Busch, -98

Brickyard 400 entry record

(With automotive quantity, driver, group, engine)

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse, Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Penske, Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Childress, Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart Haas, Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick, Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK, Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire, Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Childress, Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick, Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart Haas, Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Gibbs, Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Penske, Ford

14, Chase Briscoe, Stewart Haas, Ford

15, Cody Ware, Ware, Ford

16, A.J. Allmendinger, Kaulig, Chevrolet

17, Chris Buescher, RFK, Ford

19, Martin Truex Jr., Gibbs, Toyota

20, Christopher Bell, Gibbs, Toyota

21, Harrison Burton, Wooden Brothers, Ford

22, Joey Logano, Penske, Ford

23, Bubby Wallace, 23XI, Toyota

24, William Byron, Hendrick, Chevrolet

31, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig, Chevrolet

33, Ty Dillon, Childress, Chevrolet

34, Michael McDowell, Entrance Row, Ford

38, Todd Gilliland, Entrance Row, Ford

41, Ryan Preece, Stewart Haas, Ford

42, John Hunder Nemechek, Legacy, Toyota

43, Erik Jones, Legacy, Toyota

45, Tyler Reddick, 23XI, Toyota

47, Ricky Stenhouse, JTG Daugherty, Chevrolet

48, Alex Bowman, Hendrick, Chevrolet

51, Justin Haley, Ware, Ford

54, Ty Gibbs, Gibbs, Toyota

66, B.J. McLeod, Energy Supply, Ford

71, Zane Smith, Spire, Chevrolet

77, Carson Hocevar, Spire, Chevrolet

84, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy, Toyota

99, Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse, Chevrolet