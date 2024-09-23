Kyle Chandler to Star in HBO Green Lantern Series as Hal Jordan

HBO‘s DC sequence Lanterns has discovered its Hal Jordan.

Emmy winner Kyle Chandler is about to play the legendary member of the Inexperienced Lantern Corps within the sequence, sources inform The Hollywood Reporter. The present would be the first sequence position for the Friday Evening Lights star since Showtime’s 2022 drama Tremendous Pumped.

Lanterns, which scored a straight-to-series order in June after years of growth, comes from Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Misplaced) and Eisner Award-winning comics author Tom King. The trio are co-writing and govt producing the sequence, with Mundy serving as showrunner.

The present, which falls below the HBO banner, is casting and in the course of hiring administrators. The sequence is seeking to shoot from subsequent January to June in Atlanta.

Lanterns is described as having a gritty, True Detective vibe because it focuses on Jordan reluctantly mentoring a youthful Lantern, John Stewart, who in DC publishing historical past was one of many firm’s first Black superheroes. The story sees the 2 characters investigating an Earth-bound homicide with bigger implications. Sources say that DC and the producers are on the lookout for a younger, extra fresh-faced actor for the position to play reverse an older and greater title.

DC initially was on the lookout for a film star to tackle the Jordan position and had been in talks with Josh Brolin, who finally handed. And whereas rumors abounded that actors equivalent to Chris Pine or Ewan McGregor have been subsequent on the record, that turned out to be largely wishful pondering.

HBO declined to remark.

Chandler turned a reputation due to his Emmy-winning flip as Coach Eric Taylor within the beloved Friday Evening Lights tv sequence that aired on NBC from 2006 to 2011. He returned to sequence work with the Netflix thriller Bloodline, which earned him two Emmy nominations. In recent times he has popped up in motion pictures large and small, amongst them Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong in addition to Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man.

He’s repped by Gersh.