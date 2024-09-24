Kurtenbach: The 49ers’ embarrassing loss to the Rams was months in the making | Sports

We must always have seen it coming.
In spite of everything, the seeds of the 49ers’ unimaginable implosion in opposition to the Rams on Sunday, which dropped the defending NFC champions to 1-2 on the season, had been sown this previous offseason.
It wasn’t unhealthy teaching choices from Kyle Shanahan that undercut the Niners within the 27-24 loss.
Their quarterback, Brock Purdy, was distinctive on Sunday, too.
However when you imagine the analytics, the Niners had, at a number of factors, a 95 p.c likelihood of profitable their contest in opposition to the Rams.
They in some way discovered that different 5 p.c. They usually wanted all three phases of the sport—offense, protection, and particular groups — to do it.
Whereas it was a gaggle effort in futility, Sunday’s loss actually got here down to 2 performs, made by two gamers who ought to by no means have been on the 49ers’ roster.
Two gamers that had been within the recreation due to accidents to prime choices and unhealthy planning from San Francisco’s entrance workplace.
The Niners might need misplaced this recreation within the ultimate three minutes Sunday, but it surely was actually misplaced in March and August.
That’s when the 49ers signed linebacker De’Vondre Cambell.
And that’s when the Niners saved Ronnie Bell on the crew’s energetic roster.
These two gamers had been on the epicenter of Sunday’s implosion. Bell was the goal of a cross play that ought to have gained the sport for the 49ers with 68 seconds remaining. Campbell was focused by the Rams on the next possession, establishing the game-winning discipline purpose.
As a result of the 49ers had no different alternative however to play them.
The Niners constructed a stars-and-scrubs roster for this season, utilizing the identical mannequin they used final season. Solely final season, the Niners had been one of many least injured groups within the NFL.
Clearly, the Niners usually are not twice fortunate. Nothing has gone proper for San Francisco in 2024. To suppose they might be after a run to the Tremendous Bowl is to chortle within the face of historical past.
On offense, San Francisco was down their prime three offensive weapons: Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. In the meantime, Brandon Aiyuk continues to be not enjoying on the identical velocity he displayed final season, a byproduct of lacking coaching camp after months of contract disputes.
Aiyuk, you’ll bear in mind, had not signed a brand new Niners contract the day NFL groups needed to minimize their rosters to 53 males. With Aiyuk not practising, the Niners saved Bell — choose No. 253 within the 2023 draft — as a seventh broad receiver. They needed one other pass-catcher in case Aiyuk’s holdout continued (it lasted two extra days), and Bell was deemed the most suitable choice although he had a near-comical subject with drops in camp.
And Bell has remained on the roster amid accidents and Aiyuk’s sluggish begin. Laying low is usually the correct plan at work.
It seems the Niners did want him this season. Amid all of the accidents, he was the third possibility at receiver on Sunday.
He was focused twice within the recreation. He dropped each passes, which had been thrown proper on his palms, in excellent place. The second drop took what might have — ought to have — been a game-winning play off the board.
In fact, a Bell drop wasn’t the one factor that did within the Niners.
The Niners managed the sport for hours, embarrassing their so-called rivals of their home and riling up a crowd the place the purple enormously outnumbered the blue.
In the long run, the purple crew sang the blues, and the Niners had been the crew left feeling embarrassed.
And all of it occurred so quick. A discipline purpose to offer the Niners a two-possession lead with 2:48 to play was missed. The subsequent snap, the Rams went 50 yards the opposite approach, and the sport was tied two performs later.
Then got here Bell’s drop, wiping a 23-yard achieve — that might have put the Niners in field-goal vary to win the competition — off the board.
A sack and 38-yard punt return later, Campbell entered the image.
The Rams had been attacking Campbell, the previous All-Professional linebacker, within the passing recreation all contest. The Rams’ first landing, a 15-yard cross to working again Kyren Williams, was run instantly at Campbell — there wasn’t an oz of ambiguity about it.
That they had seen the tape of the season’s first two video games — they knew he couldn’t handle within the open discipline anymore. And Rams coach Sean McVay — maybe the best playcaller within the NFL — dialed up one thing diabolical when his crew wanted large yards quick.
He motioned out his tight finish, Colby Parkinson, forcing Campbell to play one-on-one protection in opposition to him outdoors the correct numbers. Campbell couldn’t sustain with Parkinson as he ran down the sphere, so he didn’t look again when the ball was thrown instantly at him, leading to a simple cross interference name.
It was 25 free yards, cashed in on the excellent time. The Rams kicked the game-winning discipline purpose two snaps later.
Why was Campbell on the sphere as a simple goal for McVay?
As a result of the Niners’ first-choice beginning weak-side linebacker, Dre Greenlaw, tore his Achilles tendon within the Tremendous Bowl and is sidelined till the second half of this season, at finest.
Campbell is on this crew as a result of the 49ers didn’t draft properly sufficient to have a go-to alternative for Greenlaw already on the roster.
He’s on the crew as a result of the primary linebacker they signed in free company — Eric Kendricks — balked at becoming a member of San Francisco after the Dallas Cowboys got here in with a much bigger, higher provide after information leaked Kendricks and the Niners had agreed to a deal. Kendricks has 29 tackles by way of his first three video games.
So the Niners went with Campbell, who was outplayed in coaching camp by Dee Winters however was given the job due to seniority. Winters, it should be famous, has additionally handled accidents not too long ago.
All that, to be a sitting duck on a play that would properly outline the Niners’ season.
This isn’t to exonerate Jake Moody, who missed a 55-yard discipline that would have gained the sport with underneath three minutes to play. Neither is it to say that particular groups coordinator Brian Schneider is doing a very good job for San Francisco.
Numerous performs did the Niners in on Sunday.
However the two greatest blunders got here from two gamers that, frankly, mustn’t have been on the sphere had the Niners’ entrance workplace accomplished a greater job.
The Niners have the quarterback to win large video games. They’ve the top coach, too, although forces I don’t perceive and from which want to distance myself have clearly cursed him.
And whereas the NFL is a league seemingly outlined by these two roles, the actual fact stays it takes a full crew to win or lose.
The Niners’ roster is solely not ok, prime to backside, to imagine they’ll repeat as NFC West champions, a lot much less convention or Tremendous Bowl champions.
If it isn’t the massive, blow-up performs by second-or-third alternative gamers, it’s the dearth of high quality play on the offensive line, or the defensive position, or the secondary, which is testing its depth after a poor begin to the season.
And whereas a few of these Niners’ stars will return within the weeks to come back, making this crew higher within the course of, others will miss time round that point, testing the roster in a brand new approach.
The Niners constructed a top-heavy roster.
Which means they banked on luck being on their facet.
Clearly, that’s not the case.
To be 1-2 amid the stretch of the season the place they need to be racking up wins (the second half of their schedule is brutal) reveals precisely how flawed that plan was.
Sunday’s recreation is the type of contest that may outline a season.
And for the injury-ravaged, down-on-their-luck Niners, that’s simply one other little bit of unhealthy information.
