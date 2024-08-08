Kujira Price Prediction: KUJI Plunges 44% As Foundation’s Leveraged Bets Unravel, And Experts Say This Solana GambleFi Token Might 100X

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Kujira worth tumbled 44% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.3129 as of 04:15 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 90% to $7.7 million.

This extreme drop was triggered by the liquidation of the Kujira Basis’s operational pockets. The Basis had taken on leveraged liquidity positions value tens of millions of {dollars} however did not handle them correctly by itself DeFi platform.

The funds utilized in leveraged positions have been supposed to boost liquidity and stimulate exercise on their decentralized trade (DEX).

The crew said in a post on X that it takes full duty for the incident and apologized for its impression on the token’s worth.

Earlier than the liquidation, the Kujira worth was buying and selling in a sideways sample, as KUJI consolidated round $1.04. Within the final three days, KUJI has tumbled to commerce in a falling channel sample, fueled by the unraveling of the Basis’s leveraged bets.

Kujira Value Goals For A Bullish Pattern Reversal

The worth of Kujira now trades beneath each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), a affirmation of the bearish development. The 50-day SMA now acts because the speedy resistance stage at $0.40, which the bulls want to beat to push the worth above.

In the meantime, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is rebounding from beneath the 30-oversold area because it climbs up, presently at 40, which is a sign that buyers are including to their shopping for positions. With the token nonetheless undervalued, extra buyers might enter the market at this stage.

The Kujira worth evaluation reveals that the token is on a bearish development however with indicators of a probable bullish development reversal. The bulls appear to be utilizing the $0.26 help zone to push the worth up.

If the bulls stage a reversal at this stage, the worth of Kujira may soar, as they aim $0.76.

Conversely, if the bearish development is sustained, KUJI may drop additional beneath the channel to $0.20 help within the brief time period.

