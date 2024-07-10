KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin Cause of Death Revealed

Longtime KTLA reporter Sam Rubin‘s reason for demise has been revealed.

Based on a Los Angeles Division of Medical Examiner Workplace, the anchor and leisure reporter died naturally from ischemic coronary heart illness because of atherosclerotic coronary artery illness, which leads to a deadly heartbeat because of lack of blood and oxygen flowing to the guts.

Ischemic coronary heart illness is brought on by narrowed arteries, resulting in much less blood and oxygen reaching the guts muscle, based on the American Coronary heart Affiliation.

“Mr. Rubin arrived at a neighborhood hospital with abdomen ache the morning of Might 10 after calling 9-1-1 as suggested by his physician,” the medical expert’s workplace stated in a press launch. “He later was pronounced lifeless within the emergency room.”

Information of the KTLA reporter’s demise got here on Might 10, when TMZ revealed he had a coronary heart assault. The favored leisure anchor had been on the community since 1991. The day he died, a number of celebrities known as into KTLA to pay tribute to Rubin, together with Henry Winkler, Cheryl Burke and Jerry O’Connell.

“KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the demise of Sam Rubin,” the channel wrote on X (previously Twitter) on the time. “Sam was an enormous within the native information trade and the leisure world and a fixture of Los Angeles morning tv for many years. His snort, attraction and caring persona touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished essentially the most. Our ideas are with Sam’s household throughout this troublesome time.”