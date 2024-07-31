Krispy Kreme offering $1 donuts on Wednesday July 31: How to redeem

Krispy Kreme has two occasions this week as a part of its “Go for the Glaze” Olympics promotion.

First, on Wednesday, July 31, you will get $1 doughnuts of any sort in shops, no restrict, whereas provides final. Then, on Thursday, Aug. 1, members of the Krispy Kreme Rewards loyalty program can get $1 Unique Glazed doughnuts stocked in shops and by way of the Krispy Kreme web site and app whereas provides final.

The chain additionally introduced its new Go USA Doughnuts assortment, out there as a limited-time dozen. The gathering options 4 of every:

Go USA Doughnut: An Unique Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and embellished with crimson icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.

An Unique Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and embellished with crimson icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles. Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnut: An Unique Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.

An Unique Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles. Unique Glazed Doughnut

The Go USA Assortment – additionally out there individually and in a 3-pack – might be bought throughout the Video games in shops, ordered for choose up at collaborating outlets and for supply by way of Krispy Kreme’s app and web site. The Go USA doughnuts may also be out there in a 6-pack field delivered contemporary each day to pick retailers, the corporate says.

Passport to Paris doughnut assortment additionally out there

The corporate’s Passport to Paris assortment can be nonetheless out there to buy in-store and for pickup or supply by way of Krispy Kreme’s app and web site.

The gathering contains three new doughnut flavors impressed by Parisian desserts. It options:

Créme Brûlée Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut full of créme brûlée cream filling, dipped in créme brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch.

An unglazed shell doughnut full of créme brûlée cream filling, dipped in créme brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch. Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut full of chocolate custard cream filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls.

An unglazed shell doughnut full of chocolate custard cream filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls. Raspberry & Vanilla Créme Doughnut: An Unique Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie items and dolloped with vanilla cream.

The gathering has been out there since July 15 and might be out there for a restricted time, in response to Krispy Kreme.

“Most individuals can’t be in Paris to cheer on their nation’s crew. So, we’re providing you with a ‘Passport to Paris’ within the type of scrumptious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” stated Dave Skena, International Chief Model Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a information launch.

