Krispy Kreme offering $1 donuts on Wednesday July 31: How to redeem

Krispy Kreme has two occasions this week as a part of its “Go for the Glaze” Olympics promotion.

First, on Wednesday, July 31, you will get $1 doughnuts of any sort in shops, no restrict, whereas provides final. Then, on Thursday, Aug. 1, members of the Krispy Kreme Rewards loyalty program can get $1 Unique Glazed doughnuts stocked in shops and by way of the Krispy Kreme web site and app whereas provides final.

The chain additionally introduced its new Go USA Doughnuts assortment, out there as a limited-time dozen. The gathering options 4 of every:

  • Go USA Doughnut: An Unique Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and embellished with crimson icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.
  • Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnut: An Unique Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.
  • Unique Glazed Doughnut

