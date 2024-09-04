Krispy Kreme is celebrating Barbie’s 65th birthday with 4 limited-edition doughnuts

Krispy Kreme launched 4 new doughnuts for a restricted time to have a good time Barbie’s sixty fifth anniversary.

The doughnut chain has made 4 new doughnuts out there for buy beginning Tuesday that includes “distinctive designs and fabulous flavors impressed by Barbie,” in keeping with Mattel.

The limited-edition doughnuts, referred to as the Barbie x Krispy Kreme Assortment, is packaged in a particular pink field and options the next 4 doughnuts:

Barbie Pink Doughnut — an Authentic Glazed Doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar and topped with Barbie sun shades

Malibu Dream Celebration Doughnut — an unglazed shell doughnut crammed with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie DreamHouse piece and piped with a white cloud

Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut — an unglazed shell doughnut crammed with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream and topped with a Barbie coronary heart

Barbie Candy sixty fifth Doughnut — an Authentic Glazed Doughnut, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Barbie Candy sixty fifth sprinkles

Krispy Kreme is not only releasing particular doughnuts to mark the anniversary.

The doughnut store can also be giving freely a choose variety of Barbie Fashionista dolls with Krispy Kreme equipment and a denim jacket.

Right here’s easy methods to enter on your probability to win certainly one of these dolls:

From Sept. 4-6, any fan who feedback and tags a pal on the Barbie x Krispy Kreme social competitors publish on Krispy Kreme’s social channels — @krispykreme on Instagram — shall be entered right into a separate giveaway for an opportunity to win.

From Sept. 6-8, Krispy Kreme Rewards members who buy a Barbie x Krispy Kreme dozen at collaborating Krispy Kreme retailers and scan their Krispy Kreme Rewards app at checkout shall be routinely entered in a giveaway for an opportunity to win. Krispy Kreme Rewards members might also enter with out a buy.

Plus, all prospects who put on pink and go to an eligible Krispy Kreme location on Sept. 7, can rating a free Authentic Glazed Doughnut.

This supply is proscribed to 1 doughnut per buyer in-store solely.

Our journalism wants your help. Please subscribe at this time to NJ.com.

Katherine Rodriguez might be reached at [email protected]. Have a tip? Inform us at nj.com/ideas.