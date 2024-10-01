Kris Kristofferson’s Top Songs: 11 Billboard Number Ones

Supremely gifted songwriter, singer and actor Kris Kristofferson died Saturday (Sept. 28) at his house in Maui, Hawaii, at age 88.

Born Kristoffer Kristofferson in Brownsville, Texas in June 1936; he household quickly moved to California. Kristofferson’s brief tales have been revealed in The Atlantic Month-to-month and shortly after, he turned a Rhodes Scholar who studied at Oxford College in England. His life additionally included time as a Golden Gloves boxer, and an Military ranger who additionally flew helicopters (and famously as soon as landed a helicopter on Johnny Money’s garden so as to get Money to take heed to a demo tape), an A-list actor, a author and a creator equally impressed by the works of William Blake as Bob Dylan. Within the Military, Kristofferson rose to the rank of captain, however when he was commissioned to show English at West Level, he deserted that chance so as to head to Nashville to pursue songwriting.

He started working as a janitor at Nashville’s Columbia Studios, which allowed him to pay attention to periods together with Dylan’s 1966 Blonde on Blonde album. His nuanced, elegant lyricism model led to Kristofferson incomes a number of No. 1s as a author of songs made well-known by different artists, together with Ray Worth, Johnny Money, Roger Miller and Sammi Smith. In 1970, he issued his eponymous first album, Kristofferson, which included his personal variations of the hits “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Assist Me Make It Via The Night time” and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” all of which he initially penned.

He additionally earned his personal No. 1 nation hit with “Why Me,” and one other as a part of the nation supergroup The Highwaymen, with Johnny Money, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

As an actor, he starred in movies and tv collection together with Alice Doesn’t Dwell Right here Anymore, A Star Is Born (in a Golden Globe-winning efficiency reverse Barbra Streisand), Blade (reverse Wesley Snipes), Pat Garrett and Billy the Child, Stagecoach, Convoy, Songwriter and Hearth Down Beneath.

Kristofferson was inducted into the Nation Music Corridor of Fame in 2004 — and a decade later, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.

Beneath, we take a look at 11 songs or albums that Kristofferson had a hand in as an artist or songwriter that reached No. 1 on varied Billboard charts.