Kris Kristofferson’s Top Songs: 11 Billboard Number Ones

Supremely gifted songwriter, singer and actor Kris Kristofferson died Saturday (Sept. 28) at his house in Maui, Hawaii, at age 88.
Born Kristoffer Kristofferson in Brownsville, Texas in June 1936; he household quickly moved to California. Kristofferson’s brief tales have been revealed in The Atlantic Month-to-month and shortly after, he turned a Rhodes Scholar who studied at Oxford College in England. His life additionally included time as a Golden Gloves boxer, and an Military ranger who additionally flew helicopters (and famously as soon as landed a helicopter on Johnny Money’s garden so as to get Money to take heed to a demo tape), an A-list actor, a author and a creator equally impressed by the works of William Blake as Bob Dylan. Within the Military, Kristofferson rose to the rank of captain, however when he was commissioned to show English at West Level, he deserted that chance so as to head to Nashville to pursue songwriting.
He started working as a janitor at Nashville’s Columbia Studios, which allowed him to pay attention to periods together with Dylan’s 1966 Blonde on Blonde album. His nuanced, elegant lyricism model led to Kristofferson incomes a number of No. 1s as a author of songs made well-known by different artists, together with Ray Worth, Johnny Money, Roger Miller and Sammi Smith. In 1970, he issued his eponymous first album, Kristofferson, which included his personal variations of the hits “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Assist Me Make It Via The Night time” and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” all of which he initially penned.
He additionally earned his personal No. 1 nation hit with “Why Me,” and one other as a part of the nation supergroup The Highwaymen, with Johnny Money, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.
As an actor, he starred in movies and tv collection together with Alice Doesn’t Dwell Right here Anymore, A Star Is Born (in a Golden Globe-winning efficiency reverse Barbra Streisand), Blade (reverse Wesley Snipes), Pat Garrett and Billy the Child, Stagecoach, Convoy, Songwriter and Hearth Down Beneath.
Kristofferson was inducted into the Nation Music Corridor of Fame in 2004 — and a decade later, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.
Beneath, we take a look at 11 songs or albums that Kristofferson had a hand in as an artist or songwriter that reached No. 1 on varied Billboard charts.
-
“Why Me”
In July 1973, Kristofferson earned his sole chart-topping single as a solo artist, when “Why Me” topped the Sizzling Nation Songs chart (the music additionally peaked at No. 16 on the all-genre Sizzling 100). This soul-baring petition for grace and redemption facilities on poetic, hymn-like strains resembling “Now that I do know that I’ve wanted you/ So Assist me Jesus, my soul’s in Your hand.” The music featured Rita Coolidge (whom Kristofferson was wed to from 1973 to 1980) and Larry Gatlin on background vocals.
-
“Highwayman” (The Highwaymen)
In 1985, Kristofferson notched one other hit on the Sizzling Nation Singles (now referred to as Sizzling Nation Songs) chart with “Highwayman,” alongside his fellow Highwaymen: Johnny Money, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. The supergroup recorded the Jimmy Webb-penned “Highwayman,” which turned their 1985 album’s title observe
-
“Me and Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin)
Janis Joplin recorded this Kristofferson-written music simply earlier than her demise in 1970; following her passing, Joplin’s rendition reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100 in 1971. Producer/author/enterprise exec Fred Foster additionally had a co-writing credit score on this music, as he helped spark the inspiration for the music. Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee” was featured on her album Pearl, which spent 9 weeks atop the Billboard 200. Joplin’s bluesy, jazzy model of the music was inducted into the Grammy Corridor of Fame in 2002. Others who’ve recorded “Me and Bobby McGee” embody Roger Miller, Charley Delight and Jerry Lee Lewis.
-
“Assist Me Make It Via The Night time” (Sammi Smith)
Sammi Smith earned her sole Sizzling Nation Singles chart No. 1 on the energy of this Kristofferson-penned ballad. “Assist Me Make It Via the Night time” peaked on the chart in February 1971, spending three weeks on the chart’s pinnacle. It additionally received a CMA Award for single of the 12 months and a Grammy for finest nation music, and earned Smith a Grammy for finest nation vocal efficiency, feminine. Smith’s album by the identical title additionally spent per week on the pinnacle of the High Nation Albums chart.
-
“Sunday Morning Coming Down” (Johnny Money)
In 1970, Johnny Money earned a two-week No. 1 hit on Sizzling Nation Singles with this Kristofferson-penned ballad (which had additionally beforehand been recorded by Ray Stevens). The music, which incorporates devastating, enduring strains resembling “I awoke Sunday morning with no method to maintain my head that didn’t damage/ And the beer I had for breakfast wasn’t unhealthy, so I had yet one more for dessert,” was honored with the CMA’s music of the 12 months accolade. Money’s efficiency of the music was included on his 1970 reside report The Johnny Money Present, which was recorded on the Grand Ole Opry Home and linked to Money’s common tv collection on the time. The album spent two weeks on the pinnacle of the High Nation Albums chart.
-
“One Day at a Time” (Christy Lane)
In 1980, Christy Lane earned her sole Sizzling Nation Singles chart-topper with “One Day at a Time,” written by Kristofferson and Marijohn Wilkin.
-
“For The Good Occasions” (Ray Worth)
In 1970, Ray Worth scored his fifth No. 1 on the Sizzling Nation Singles chart (and first chart-topper in 11 years) with this Kristofferson-written music. Worth’s rendition of this music would additionally earn him a Grammy for finest male nation vocal efficiency, and would garner an ACM music of the 12 months win for Kristofferson and a single of the 12 months win for Worth. The music was additionally the title observe for Worth’s album, which spent 9 weeks on the pinnacle of the High Nation Albums chart.
-
Jesus Was a Capricorn
Kristofferson’s 1972-released solo album Jesus Was a Capricorn rose to the top of the High Nation Albums chart in November 1973. The album featured his Sizzling Nation Singles No. 1 “Why Me,” whereas the title observe was a nod to a different influential songwriter, John Prine.
-
Highwayman
Highwayman, the inaugural studio album from nation supergroup The Highwaymen (that includes Kristofferson, Money, Nelson and Jennings), rose to No. 1 on the High Nation Albums chart in September 1985. The album options not solely the Jimmy Webb-penned observe “Highwayman,” however the Man Clark-written Sizzling Nation Singles high 15 hit “Desperados Ready for a Prepare.”
-
Full Moon (With Rita Coolidge)
Kristofferson launched this album with then-wife Rita Coolidge in 1973 and it reached No. 1 on the High Nation Albums chart in November of that 12 months. Full Moon marked the primary of a trio of duets albums between Kristofferson and Coolidge. The album featured a number of co-writes from Kristofferson and Coolidge, together with “I’m Down (However I Preserve Falling)” and “It’s All Over (All Over Once more).”
-
A Star is Born (Soundtrack)
Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand starred within the 1976 movie A Star is Born, which affords the story of a burgeoning singer who falls for a veteran rock entertainer. The soundtrack, which featured songs carried out by each Kristofferson and Streisand, spent six weeks atop the Billboard 200 in 1977. The soundtrack was additionally licensed four-times platinum by the Recording Business Affiliation of America.