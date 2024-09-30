Kris Kristofferson, legendary songwriter, actor and singer, dead at 88 – KSHE 95

Bettman/Contributor

Kris Kristofferson, the singer, songwriter and actor whose songs had been among the many most admired, not simply in nation, however music normally, has died, in accordance with a publish on his official Fb. He was 88.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we share the information our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, handed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at house,” learn the message. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thanks for loving him all these a few years, and once you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson’s resume was eclectic: Rhodes scholar, U.S. Military veteran, pilot, Golden Gloves boxer and award-winning actor. However it was his well-known songs — together with “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down” and “Assist Me Make It By way of the Evening” — which made him a music legend.

