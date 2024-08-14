Kraven the Hunter Trailer Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Marvel Villain

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is in no temper to make mates within the new trailer for Sony Footage‘ Kraven the Hunter.

The studio launched the promo at midnight for director J.C. Chandor‘s characteristic in regards to the titular Marvel Comics character. Hitting theaters Dec. 13, the movie additionally stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter facilities on the Spider-Man villain who debuted within the comics in 1964. The movie follows Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, who’s left for lifeless by his hunter father (Crowe) after a lion assault. The animal’s chunk then seems to present superpowers to Sergei, who turns into referred to as Kraven the Hunter and makes use of violence to guard the animal kingdom.

“My father places evil into the world,” Taylor-Johnson says within the movie’s first trailer that debuted final summer season. “I take it out.”

The film’s earlier trailer ended with a tease revealing Alessandro Nivola, who is ready to play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino. Within the new clip, we see extra of Nivola and briefly see Rhino taking over Kraven on what appears to be like just like the African savannah.

The brand new trailer, which is ready to a stripped down model of Johnny Money’s “The Man Comes Round,” amps up the motion and gore, and we additionally see a shirtless Taylor-Johnson exhibit his spectacular physique.

Chandor directed the movie from a script by Richard Wenk, Artwork Marcum and Matt Holloway. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and David Householter function producers.

Kraven the Hunter marks a brand new entry within the Sony Footage Universe of Marvel Characters. It joins such initiatives as Madame Internet, which underperformed on the field workplace when it hit theaters in February, and Venom: The Final Dance, set for launch Oct. 25.

Throughout an interview earlier this yr with Rolling Stone U.Ok., Taylor-Johnson defined why Kraven the Hunter appealed to him.

“I believe there was one thing distinctive about this character and one thing grounded,” he mentioned on the time. The Fall Man actor added that he thinks the general public is uninterested in sure studio movies “the place they’re churning out stuff that dilutes desirous to go to the cinema. I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t one thing to essentially deliver to life with this character.”