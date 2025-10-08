‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 11), slaying its second week atop the list, with 102,000 equivalent album units earned (down 2%) in the United States in the week ending Oct. 2, according to Luminate. The companion set to the smash Netflix animated film first reached No. 1 on the Sept. 20-dated list and has been locked inside the top two for the last 10 weeks in a row.

Five albums debut inside the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200, led by Doja Cat’s Vie at No. 4. Also arriving in the region: Young Thug’s UY SCUTI at No. 6, Mariah Carey’s Here for It All at No. 7, Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving at No. 8 and P1Harmony’s EX at No. 9. The five debuts in the top 10 are the most since the July 26 chart, when there were also five debuts.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Oct. 11, 2025-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard's website on Oct. 7.

Of KPop Demon Hunters’ 102,000 equivalent album units earned in the latest tracking week, SEA units comprise 84,000 (down 9%, equaling 117.48 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks; it holds at No. 2 on Top Streaming Albums), album sales comprise 16,000 (up 56%; it rises 7-4 on Top Album Sales) and TEA units comprise 2,000 (down 13%).

Morgan Wallen’s chart-topping I’m the Problem rises 3-2 on the Billboard 200 (88,000 equivalent album units earned, down 2%) and Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? falls 1-3 in its second week (83,000, down 58%).

Doja Cat captures her fourth top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as her latest studio project, Vie, debuts at No. 4 with 57,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 31,000 (equaling 40.62 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs; it debuts at No. 10 on Top Streaming Albums), album sales comprise 26,000 (her best sales week ever; it debuts at No. 3 on Top Album Sales) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

The set’s first-week sales were aided by the album’s availability across eight vinyl variants (one signed), two CD editions (one signed), a deluxe CD boxed set (containing a signed CD and a branded T-shirt), standard and deluxe iTunes download editions, and a cassette.

Vie was preceded by the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Jealous Type,” which debuted and peaked at No. 28 on the Sept. 6-dated chart.

Sabrina Carpenter’s former No. 1 Man’s Best Friend falls 4-5 with 57,000 equivalent album units (down 18%).

Young Thug logs his ninth top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as UY SCUTI starts at No. 6 with 52,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 39,000 (equaling 54.3 million on-demand official streams of the songs on the album; it debuts at No. 5 on Top Streaming Albums), album sales comprise 13,000 (it debuts at No. 6 on Top Album Sales) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

UY SCUTI was issued in a range of iterations: an eight-song widely available download edition, 12-track CD and vinyl variations (all of the physical versions were exclusively sold in the artist’s official webstore) and two widely available download/streaming versions with 20 and 21 tracks, respectively. During release week, there were five additional digital versions that dropped that adding assorted bonus material. The artist also had a range of deluxe boxed sets available that contained a copy of the CD and branded clothing.

UY SCUTI was preceded by the Hot 100 hit “Money on Money” (featuring Future), which debuted and peaked at No. 39 on the May 10 chart.

Mariah Carey achieves her 19th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as Here for It All bows at No. 7. Carey becomes only the third woman with at least one new top 10-charted album in the 1990s, 2000s, ‘10s and ‘20s, following Madonna and Shania Twain.

Here for It All launches with 47,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week. Of that sum, album sales comprise a little more than 39,000 (it debuts at No. 1 on Top Album Sales), SEA units comprise slightly more than 7,000 (equaling 9.53 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs) and TEA units comprise less than 1,000. The album’s first-week sales were bolstered by its availability across four CD variants (one signed), four vinyl editions, two cassettes, and a deluxe digital download album with a bonus track.

Here for It All was preceded by the single “Type Dangerous,” which reached No. 95 on the Hot 100 (marking Carey’s 50th entry) and No. 25 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Further, with a 19th top 10-charted album on the Billboard 200, Carey solely has the third-most top 10s among women in the history of the chart (since it began publishing on a regular, weekly basis in 1956). She was previously tied with Taylor Swift, with 18. Ahead of them among women are only Barbra Streisand (34) and Madonna (23).

English singer-songwriter Olivia Dean makes her Billboard 200 debut with her second studio effort, The Art of Loving, which arrives at No. 8 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 32,000 (equaling 40.49 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks; it debuts at No. 8 on Top Streaming Albums), album sales comprise 11,000 (it debuts at No. 7 on Top Album Sales) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

The set was available in standard download and streaming editions, a standard CD, a CD variant in premium packaging, and seven vinyl variants (one signed).

The Art of Loving was preceded by the surging hit “Man I Need,” which has hit the top 10 on Streaming Songs (rising 14-8 on the Oct. 4 chart) and climbed the Hot 100 (rising 30-25 on the Oct. 4 list).

Closing out the debuts in the top 10 on the latest Billboard 200 is P1Harmony’s EX, which begins at No. 9 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned, marking the first top 10 for the group. Of the 40,000 units earned, album sales comprise just under 39,000 (the best sales week for the act; it debuts at No. 2 on Top Album Sales), SEA units comprise 1,000 (equaling 2.06 million on-demand streams of the tracks on the project) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. There are five tracks on the effort: four different songs, plus a Spanish version of one of the songs.

EX’s first-week sales were enhanced by its availability across 17 CD variants and six vinyl variants, all containing collectible items inside the packaging, some randomized.

Lastly, Bad Bunny’s former No. 1 DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS holds at No. 10 (39,000, up 25%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.