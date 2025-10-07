Kourtney Kardashian Shares Son’s Rockstar Moment at Travis Barker’s Concert

NEED TO KNOW Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign had a small taste of the rockstar life

Kourtney Kardashian’s son got a small taste of the rockstar life over the weekend.

On Monday, Oct. 6, the reality TV star, 46, shared a clip on her Instagram Stories, where her 10-year-old son Reign can be seen throwing a drumstick into the crowd at his stepdad Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert.

In the short clip, the tween, whom Kardashian Barker shares with ex Scott Disick, was wearing all black on stage as he interacted with the crowd.

Reign Disick throws drums sticks into the crowd at Travis Barker’s concert.

The Kardashians star has a blended family with Barker, the drummer for Blink-182. Each star has three children from previous relationships. Kardashian Barker shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Disick, while Barker is father to his son Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Together, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

During a February 2025 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian Barker said she had been living at Barker’s house since Rocky was born, as her house was being renovated to fit the entire family.

“I feel like blending, in the beginning, is a lot of adjusting for each person,” she said at the time. “Us in their space and then us being out of our space and into a new space. But it’s really good, but I do want to get this going. And my stepkids have lived in their home for their whole lives. It’s new, all living together in one house, which is nice. It is change but I think we’re at a really amazing place with it.”

During a July episode of the hit reality show, the Lemme co-founder visited Australia with her husband for his band’s tour, bringing their kids along with them. In one scene, Kardashian Barker was hanging out with her son Reign, who started being goofy while making faces and putting on different voices.

“I don’t know where he gets a sense of humor. He’s like a Jim Carrey,” the mom of four said in a confessional.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and their kids.

“I’m starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad,” Kardashian Barker later joked of Reign in her confessional. “I think he’s starting to get that sense of humor. I’m like, just what we need.”

In January, Disick shared a few snaps as he hung out with his younger son on Instagram. The father of three hung out with Reign, whom he sometimes calls Ray and Rayman. Sharing photos of their time together on Instagram, Disick showed his son at dinner, sitting at the table with an oversized fuzzy hat on.

Reign looked right at the camera, a phone in his hands, as the photo was taken. In the caption, Disick wrote, “I will call him rayman the king of the wild.”

In another photo shared on his Instagram Story, Disick watched as Reign closely examined his chopsticks, writing, “Funny little guy.”