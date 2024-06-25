Korean Air, Malaysia Airlines flights disrupted by pressurization problems

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A Korean Air flight to Taiwan was compelled to return to Incheon airport west of Seoul after a sudden depressurization on the aircraft, a Boeing 737 Max 8, the transport ministry mentioned Tuesday.

The ministry mentioned 19 of the 133 individuals aboard the flight Saturday had been despatched to hospitals as a consequence of ear ache and nosebleeds, however none suffered critical accidents.

The airline and the ministry mentioned the reason for the issue was underneath investigation. The plane was grounded and the ministry ordered South Korea’s 11 airways to look at pressurization methods in all their 400 plane.

The sudden depressurization occurred about 50 minutes after the flight’s departure.

Individually, Malaysia Airways mentioned one among its flights en path to Bangkok on Monday made a U-turn again to Kuala Lumpur after the Airbus A-330 skilled a “pressurization subject.”

Malaysia Airways mentioned its pilots initiated an emergency descent despite the fact that the plane had not reached the altitude of 8,000 toes and oxygen masks weren’t deployed. Flight MH780 was carrying 164 passengers and 12 crew members.

An investigation was underway.

The 737 Max has a troubled historical past. After Max jets crashed in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia, killing 346 individuals, the FAA and different regulators grounded the plane worldwide for greater than a yr and a half.

Issues over the corporate’s best-selling industrial plane had been renewed after a panel blew out of a 737 Max throughout an Alaska Airways flight in January. Nobody was significantly injured within the incident.