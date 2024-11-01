Kodi Lee Sang the National Anthem for the L.A. Lakers (VIDEO)

It has been greater than 5 years since Kodi Lee first graced the stage of America’s Obtained Expertise in Season 14, and we’re joyful to report that not solely is he nonetheless performing, however he is sounding higher than ever in 2024.

In a video shared by his official Instagram account, Lee gave AGT followers one other glimpse of what he is been up toPow recently, performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” earlier than the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024 season house opener. On October 22, he gave Lakers followers a efficiency they’d always remember.

“Thanks @lakers for inviting me to sing the nationwide anthem for opening night time!! I had such an incredible time at my first stay NBA recreation! Heck yeah! 🏀🇺🇸🎤,” the AGT alum captioned.

The most effective half? Lee carried out it a cappella and was launched to the group as a “musical savant.” That is proper; Lee does not want background music. All he wants is his impeccable tone and improbable vary.

We’re certain everyone within the Staples Middle was pondering the identical factor after Lee completed his rousing rendition of the nationwide anthem:

“America, heck yeah!”

After all, longtime followers of Lee know this wasn’t the primary time the uber-talented 28-year-old helped open a serious sporting occasion. In 2022, Lee carried out “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the 2022 NFL Draft and hit a excessive be aware throughout the “O’er the land of the free” half that blew away soccer followers in every single place.

(Lee’s efficiency clearly motivated the Lakers to start out their season with a win — the LeBron James-led squad defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103.)

This is what to learn about “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and sung over a then-popular British association titled “To Anacreon in Heaven,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” grew to become immediately widespread as an American patriotic anthem throughout the nineteenth century. Key was impressed to write down the lyrics after witnessing the British Navy’s bombardment of Fort McHenry throughout the Battle of Baltimore within the Conflict of 1812 — and the remaining, as they are saying, is historical past.

In 1931, the USA Congress handed a decision declaring “The Star-Spangled Banner” the nation’s official nationwide anthem.

Quick-forward to 2024, and “The Star-Spangled Banner” is carried out in every single place — from the start of sporting occasions to the medal ceremonies on the Olympics (assuming Workforce USA is being awarded the gold, in fact). Many gifted artists even have nationwide anthem performances on their resumes — together with The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson, AGT alum Darci Lynne, and Sunday Evening Soccer’s Carrie Underwood

However as everyone knows, no person can belt out these iconic lyrics like Lee!