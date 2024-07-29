Kobalt Head Of Global Creative, Alison Donald Announces Exit

UNITED KINGDOM (CelebrityAccess) – Alison Donald, Kobalt’s Head of World Artistic, has introduced she can be leaving the corporate on the finish of the month to “pursue different endeavors.”

Based on Kobalt, Donald has been a “key driver of tradition” throughout her seven-year tenure, signing abilities similar to Sam Fender, Cigarettes After Intercourse, Koffee, Gabriels, Jungle, Khruangbin, Rage Towards the Machine, The Final Dinner Get together, and Tom Odell.

Donald joined Kobalt in 2017, overseeing A&R and inventive within the UK and Europe for each Kobalt Music Publishing and AWAL’s UK and Europe artistic groups. Simply over a 12 months in the past, she was promoted to Head of World Artistic, splitting her time between London and Los Angeles.

Earlier than Kobalt, Donald was Co-President at Columbia Data UK, the place she signed and labored carefully with artists like George Ezra, Tom Odell, Rag’N’Bone Man, Declan McKenna, and The Civil Wars. Previous to Columbia, she was MD at Chrysalis Music Publishing (2000-2010), signing and overseeing tasks by Damon Albarn, Hazard Mouse, The Gossip, Fleet Foxes, Laura Marling, Thom Yorke, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. She additionally served as Head of A&R at Warner/Chappell Music (1996-2000), the place she signed The Strokes, Gomez, and Gregg Alexander.

Donald started her profession at Arista Data over three many years in the past and spent seven years at Capitol/EMI Data.

Reflecting on her time at Kobalt, Donald mentioned, “Working with the workforce at Kobalt and the entire unbelievable artists and writers on the roster has been very rewarding. I’m extraordinarily pleased with what we’ve all achieved. I’m unhappy to be leaving each my associates at Kobalt and our fantastic roster, however I’m trying ahead to the following chapter.”

Kobalt President Jeannette Perez praised Donald’s contributions, saying, “Alison’s fervor for creativity and music have all the time been felt all through the complete group, inspiring our groups every single day. Her palpable vitality and enthusiasm can be missed by everybody at Kobalt. We want her the entire greatest as she embarks on her subsequent journey.”

Donald’s promotion to Head of World Artistic in March 2023 got here a couple of months after Kobalt’s former Chief Artistic Officer, Sas Metcalfe, introduced her departure. British exec Sas Metcalfe had stepped into the CCO position in 2017.