Knicks pick Tyler Kolek with 34th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks chosen Marquette’s Tyler Kolek with the thirty fourth decide (through Portland) within the second spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3 level guard averaged a career-high 15.1 factors per sport throughout his senior yr the place he began all 31 video games he performed in.

Kolek earned loads of accolades throughout his three years at Marquette after transferring from George Mason following his freshman yr. He was named two-time All Huge-East, was the 2022-23 Huge East Participant of the Yr and was named Huge East Match MVP in 2023.

The Cumberland, Rhode Island native additionally had a career-best in assists (7.7), rebounds (4.9) and free throw proportion (85 %) in 2023.

Mar 22, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) reacts in the second half against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

This is a scouting report through ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Kolek:

“Kolek picked opposing defenses aside final season out of pick-and-rolls, whipping the ball round to shooters, attending to floaters and proving opportunistic in taking pictures; he hit 39% of his pictures from past the arc. His common instruments may make him divisive amongst NBA groups, however his strategy and really feel for the sport will enchantment to franchises on the lookout for a backup level guard.”

