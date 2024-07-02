Klay Thompson’s Father ‘Disappointed’ About Klay’s Signing With Mavericks Over Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks made an enormous addition on Monday by agreeing to a 3-year, $50 million take care of future Corridor of Famer Klay Thompson, who selected much less cash and fewer years to come back to the Mavericks over the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson grew up in L.A. as his father Mychal received two championships with the Lakers within the late Eighties. The elder Thompson is not happy along with his son’s selection of going to the Mavs over the Lakers.
On Tuesday, Mychal Thompson appeared on “The Beginning Lineup,” a radio present on the Sirius XM NBA community, and was requested about his preliminary ideas on Klay’s signing with the Mavs and had some stunning feedback concerning the choice.
“I am not feeling an excessive amount of in a congratulatory temper proper now,” Mychal Thompson would begin. “Clearly, it is Klay’s choice, it is his life, he is a grown man, 34 years of age identical to we had been 34 at one time… and our fathers used to present us recommendation and we’d go select our personal path and that is advantageous, that is what life is meant to be about. However I am actually upset. I hoped, as you may assess, that he can be a Laker. It was shut, it got here right down to the Lakers and the Mavs, however the Mavs received out, however you realize me, I hoped and praying he’d end his profession with the Lakers.”
Mychal would later be requested how shut the choice was and if he was concerned within the decision-making course of for Klay in any respect, to which he responded “When he advised me that the Lakers had been going to speak to him, and the Mavs too, clearly I attempted to promote taking part in for the Lakers. That is the appropriate factor for me to do and the correct factor for me to do… I actually consider on this franchise and this franchise has been so good to me and my household, together with Klay. He grew up a Lakers fan. He grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, like most gamers his age… So I simply thought it appeared like the proper match for him to lastly come again dwelling, as a result of we all the time talked about him taking part in for the Lakers if he was not a Golden State Warrior… When the prospect got here, he selected the Mavericks as a substitute and I will reside with it.”
Mychal Thompson calls video games for the LA Lakers on the radio and it seemingly would’ve been a dream come true for him to see his son play for the franchise he had a lot success with. Klay believed he had a greater probability of profitable with the Mavericks and that is primarily what his choice got here right down to. It needed to be arduous for Klay to show down the prospect to play for the group he grew up cheering for.
