Klay Thompson Rumors: Warriors Icon to Meet with Lakers, Clippers, 76ers, Mavs in FA | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Rocky Widner/NBAE through Getty Photographs

Longtime Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is formally a free agent for the primary time in his profession, and he reportedly has an extended record of groups that he intends to fulfill with this offseason.

Based on ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson “plans to have discussions with” the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks “within the opening hours of free company.”

ESPN’s Bobby Marks defined how every crew might purchase Thompson:

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports activities reported on Sunday that there’s a perception that Thompson can be open to accepting the $12.9 million mid-level exception from both Los Angeles crew. It could be a shocking flip of occasions for the 34-year-old, as he turned down a two-year, $48 million provide from the Warriors previous to the 2023-24 season, based on Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Thompson was as soon as top-of-the-line two-way guards within the league, however accidents and age prompted a dip in his manufacturing this previous season. He averaged 17.9 factors whereas capturing 38.7 % from past the arc, his first time averaging lower than 20 factors since his third yr within the NBA in 2013-14. His function was decreased all through the season because the Warriors dedicated to giving minutes to youthful gamers like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.