Klay Thompson Rumors: Warriors Eye Sign-and-Trade amid Lakers, Mavs, Contract Buzz | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

The Golden State Warriors “wish to assist” outgoing free agent Klay Thompson by organizing a sign-and-trade take care of one other staff, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

“The Warriors wish to assist him in a sign-and-trade scenario, maybe to the groups who do not have the cap house for him, to have the ability to get a much bigger contract,” Wojnarowski mentioned on ESPN’s SportsCenter (1:45 mark.) “And if the Warriors can get again some property in that, they’re going to be more than pleased.

“They are going to be on the telephones (Sunday), attempting to assist Klay Thompson try this.”

Thompson is hitting free company after negotiations with the Warriors reportedly stalled over the previous two weeks. The 11-season Golden State veteran made $43.2 million final season whereas at instances falling out of the rotation.

Thompson averaged 17.9 factors per season whereas capturing 43.2 % from the sector and 38.7 from deep.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Saturday that the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are anticipated to pursue the veteran in free company.

In response to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavericks might ship Josh Inexperienced to the Warriors in a possible sign-and-trade for Thompson.

The Clippers are at the moment $105 million over the tender cap, making them some of the cap-strapped groups within the league, per Spotrac.

The Lakers and Mavericks are additionally above the tender cap, probably limiting what they may supply Thompson in free company.

Thompson has connections with the Lakers, the staff his father Mychael Thompson performed for from 1987 to 1991.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that his Lakers sources “mentioned to treat Dallas because the staff to beat.”

“Regardless of the apparent pull that the Lakers have…. league sources continued to emphasize to The Stein Line that — as first reported right here Friday — there will probably be robust mutual curiosity between Thompson and the Mavericks,” Stein wrote.

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami agreed with the Stein that the Mavericks are a “robust candidate” for a sign-and-trade deal for Thompson.

Thompson’s effectiveness from behind the arc decreased with the Warriors last season, and The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported final week that talks between staff and participant had “frozen” because the staff prioritized different commerce targets over re-signing the veteran, per Stein.