Klay Thompson, Paul George and more – NBC4 Washington

The 2024-25 NBA season will see some acquainted faces in some new locations.

Whether or not it was a four-time champion leaving his longtime group or a participant becoming a member of a crosstown rival, a handful of offseason strikes shook up the NBA this summer season.

With these strikes will come some extremely anticipated homecoming video games. These gamers will return to their previous stomping grounds as a customer, with many anticipating a heat welcome from their former followers.

This is a have a look at 5 of the must-watch homecoming video games for the upcoming NBA season.

Paul George: 76ers vs. Clippers, Nov. 6

Paul George will face his previous group early within the 2024-25 season, however it will not be a standard homecoming.

George and the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the highway to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 6. As an alternative of returning to Crypto.com Enviornment, George will take the ground on the Intuit Dome in simply the Clippers’ sixth common season sport at their new house in Inglewood, California.

After 5 seasons and three All-Star appearances in L.A., George switched coasts and signed a four-year, $212 million deal in Philadelphia.

Klay Thompson: Mavericks vs. Warriors, Nov. 12

Will probably be an emotional night time on Nov. 12 when Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks go to the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson spent 13 years in Golden State, incomes 4 NBA championships and 5 All-Star alternatives whereas forming the best capturing backcourt in league historical past alongside Steph Curry. The 34-year-old additionally overcame two full missed seasons on account of harm to contribute to the Warriors’ 2022 title run.

A golden age in Golden State got here to an finish this offseason, as Thompson joined the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal.

On “Dubs Speak,” Kerith Burke sits down with Warriors coach Steve Kerr to debate what to anticipate when Klay Thompson returns to Chase Middle.

Karl-Anthony Cities: Knicks vs. Timberwolves, Dec. 19

The preseason already supplied a glimpse at how intriguing the Knicks-Timberwolves matchups in 2024-25 may very well be.

A blockbuster commerce between the 2 sides despatched Karl-Anthony Cities to the Huge Apple in alternate for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round choose. Earlier than even making his common season debut along with his new group, DiVincenzo introduced some drama to the Timberwolves’ exhibition at Madison Sq. Backyard with some phrases for New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, who can be the daddy of Knicks star level guard Jalen Brunson.

On Dec. 19, Cities will make his return to the Minnesota, the place he spent the primary 9 seasons of his NBA profession after the Wolves chosen him first general in 2015. Regardless of placing collectively top-of-the-line seasons in franchise historical past and reaching the Western Convention finals, Minnesota opted to deal a franchise cornerstone.

Lower than a month after Cities returns to Minnesota, Randle and DiVincenzo will get an opportunity to play in entrance of the MSG trustworthy once more on Jan. 17.

DeMar DeRozan: Kings vs. Bulls, Jan. 12

DeMar DeRozan had loads of free company suitors, however he finally landed with the Sacramento Kings as a part of a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls.

The transfer capped off a three-year run for DeRozan in Chicago. He was an All-Star in his first two seasons, however the Bulls as soon as once more bowed out within the Play-In Event to complete out 2023-24.

DeRozan ought to obtain a heat welcome within the Windy Metropolis when the Kings go to the Bulls on Jan. 12.

Tristi Rodriguez sits down with DeMar DeRozan to debate his choice to hitch the Sacramento Kings and what it will likely be like enjoying with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Mikal Bridges: Knicks vs. Nets, Jan. 21

As an alternative of shifting cities, Mikal Bridges is shifting boroughs.

Bridges was dealt from the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets to the contending Knicks, reuniting him with three of his faculty teammates in Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo (earlier than DiVincenzo was traded to Minnesota). The swap marked the top of Bridges’ year-and-a-half run in Brooklyn, one which started when he was shipped out from Phoenix in a commerce that netted the Suns Kevin Durant.

As crosstown rivals, Bridges will face his former group 4 instances in 2024-25. The Knicks will host the Nets at Madison Sq. Backyard for a pair of video games in November and go to Barclays Middle on Jan. 21. New York will make a second journey to Brooklyn on April 13 to shut out the common season.