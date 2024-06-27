Klay Thompson out, Paul George in? Warriors reportedly open to trading for, re-signing PG13

It appears more and more possible — bordering on sure — that Klay Thompson’s time with the Warriors is within the rearview mirror.

Might Paul George be his substitute? The Warriors are open to it, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on “Get Up” (hat tip RealGM).

“Up to now, the Clippers have solely been keen to supply Paul George about what they gave Kawhi Leonard. Three years at a bit of bit lower than the max contract, and Paul George, frankly, desires 4 years. He desires a full out max and there are a variety of groups on the market, I’m informed, which might be ready to provide it to him, who’re ready to commerce for him. A type of groups, doubtlessly, is up the coast in Golden State…

“I’ve been informed that a number of groups on the market are keen to commerce for him and supply him the four-year max contract that he’s not at present being supplied by the Clippers. Meaning he’s bought a set of choices. However the query is, are the Clippers going to play ball with such a deal, or are they going to danger dropping him for nothing if he can stroll to a crew like Philadelphia or Orlando?

The deadlock between George and the Clippers being years shouldn’t be information, neither is the rising expectation across the league George will choose into his $48.8 million for subsequent season to facilitate a commerce out of city. The query has at all times been, is there a crew keen to provide him 4 years on the max?

Notice that Windhorst says the Warriors are “doubtlessly” . There are numerous questions on this concept:

• Would Steve Ballmer approve buying and selling a participant he desires to a division rival?

• The Warriors entrance workplace is underneath a mandate to decrease the payroll and get out of the second apron, are they actually going to max out George for 4 years?

• The Clippers’ value will probably be excessive. Within the case of the Warriors, it’s Andrew Wiggins (for wage stability, largely), Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and a minimum of one unprotected first-round decide, perhaps two. Are the Warriors keen to pay it?

• Is it value it for the Warriors on this West? Dallas will carry everybody again from a Finals crew, Denver and Nikola Jokic are usually not going anyplace, Oklahoma Metropolis and Minnesota will solely get higher (the Timberwolves possession scenario is a wild card there), Memphis will get everybody wholesome and again from a 50+ win crew that sees itself as a contender, Phoenix nonetheless has a strong massive three, and the listing goes on and on via the Lakers, Kings, Pelicans and others. Can a Curry/Inexperienced/George Warriors come out of the West? Is it value a shot?

There’s numerous curiosity in George, the one crew apparently off the desk is Philadelphia, with George reportedly not wanting to move to the East Coast. Would that preclude Orlando, too?

The Warriors would have that going for them, they’re a West Coast crew.

George has till Saturday to determine on his participant choice for subsequent season, every part else follows from that.