KKR Acquires Festival And Live Events Company Superstruct

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), the worldwide funding agency, introduced the acquisition of pageant producer Superstruct Leisure from personal fairness investor Windfall Fairness Companions.

Whereas the valuation of the deal was not disclosed, the Monetary Instances estimated it to be value roughly $1.3 billion, primarily based on discussions with folks aware of the matter.

With a deal with European festivals, Superstruct oversees pageant manufacturers similar to Wacken Open Air, Defqon.1, Parookaville, Sziget, Tinderbox, Boardmasters and Sónar.

In keeping with KKR, the corporate will assist Superstruct as the corporate seeks to develop, whereas preserving the “artistic and cultural DNA” of the corporate. As a part of the deal, Windfall may have an choice to speculate €250 million into Superstruct.

“We’re delighted to accomplice with Roderik Schlösser, James Barton and the workforce at Superstruct who’ve established themselves as a pacesetter in delivering unparalleled stay music experiences globally. With a strong basis as a top-tier stay leisure platform, we see important development alternatives forward for Superstruct. Drawing on our sturdy partnership strategy and expertise within the digital leisure and ticketing house, similar to BMG, ProSiebenSat1, GetYourGuide, and Trainline, in addition to KKR’s international sources and intensive community, we are going to assist the corporate and its entrepreneurial workforce to carry their compelling portfolio of stay occasion codecs to a wider viewers and drive additional development” Philipp Freise, Companion and Co-Head of European Non-public Fairness and Franziska Kayser, Companion at KKR, stated in a joint assertion.

The founding imaginative and prescient for Superstruct was to create a pure dwelling for profitable entrepreneurs, artistic visionaries, and business-minded professionals in stay leisure. We wished to create a community of affect setting the requirements for stay experiences. By way of our improvement, we’re a pacesetter within the professionalization of this trade, enabling our devoted groups to excel in a collaborative and provoking setting and create and ship best-in-class occasions for hundreds of thousands of followers. We’re proud to have secured the backing of KKR, whose experience and community will strengthen our capability to scale and innovate within the vibrant experiential financial system. We wish to thank Andrew Tisdale, Daniel Zwicky and the workforce at Windfall for his or her excellent assist. Their perception in Superstruct has been elementary to our success,” added Superstruct’s Roderik Schlösser, CEO and James Barton, Chairman of Superstruct Leisure.