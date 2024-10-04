Kirk Cousins, Falcons beat Bucs in overtime

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers established early that Thursday evening’s sport could be an offensive slugfest with each groups scoring touchdowns on their first possessions, so it appeared becoming the NFC South showdown could be determined by a protracted TD go.

Kirk Cousins threw his fourth landing of the sport, a 45-yard rating to KhaDarel Hodge, who had entered the competition after an damage to Drake London, to present the Falcons a 36-30 extra time victory.

Younghoe Koo’s 52-yard subject purpose as time expired in regulation compelled extra time, and Cousins took care of the remaining as he set a franchise document with 509 passing yards to raise Atlanta (3-2) right into a tie atop the division.

Kirk Cousins notched his fifth go-ahead passing landing within the ultimate minute of regulation/OT within the final 5 seasons, which is probably the most within the NFL. AP Photograph/John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons

The distinction between making the playoffs and never, between profitable a division and never, lies in video games like this one, and Atlanta has already had its share of them.

The Falcons have trailed throughout the ultimate minute of the fourth quarter in all three of their wins this season. They’re the primary group in NFL historical past to have three wins inside their first 5 video games of a season during which they trailed within the ultimate minute of the fourth quarter.

At 3-2, with dramatic back-to-back wins over New Orleans and Tampa Bay, Atlanta has an early lead within the NFC South because of tiebreakers over the Saints and Buccaneers. That would show pivotal in December and January in what seems to be a decent division.

QB breakdown: Cousins seemed wholesome and again to being the quarterback the Falcons gave a $180 million contract to within the offseason. He accomplished 42 of 58 passes for 509 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

It is the sixth time he has thrown for 350 yards and three touchdowns in a prime-time sport, tying Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning, based on ESPN Analysis.

Eye-popping stat: Drake London continues to be dominant when he faces Tampa Bay — three of his 4 profession 100-yard video games have come in opposition to the Buccaneers, together with Thursday’s 12-catch, 154-yard efficiency. He additionally picked up his first landing in opposition to Tampa Bay within the first quarter.

Promising pattern: Darnell Mooney continues to look extra just like the receiver he was in Chicago in 2021 than in his ultimate two seasons with the Bears. He had his first sport with a number of landing catches — in 2021 he had a sport with a dashing and receiving landing — and his 9 catches for 105 yards are each near profession highs for him. He did have two drops, nonetheless, together with one that would have proved expensive.

Most shocking efficiency: Per week after not catching a go in opposition to New Orleans, tight finish Kyle Pitts put in his greatest statistical sport in virtually a yr, grabbing 7 catches for 88 yards, as soon as once more rising as a part of Atlanta’s offense. His catches and yards are his most since Oct. 8, 2023, in opposition to Houston, when Pitts had 7 catches for 87 yards on a career-high 11 targets. — Michael Rothstein

Subsequent sport: at Carolina Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 13)

Mike Evans notched his 99th landing reception, tying him with Don Hutson for Eleventh-most all-time. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Photos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All summer time lengthy, the Bucs heard the Falcons had been the group to beat within the NFC South, regardless of Tampa profitable the division the previous three years. That rang true Thursday evening, with it now being a three-team race with the Bucs at New Orleans subsequent.

Tampa Bay has loads of gamers it must get wholesome, and it has 9 days to do it. The Bucs need to discover ways to end, although, with the offense utterly stymied within the second half and poor tackling on protection.

QB breakdown: Baker Mayfield accomplished 13 of 16 passes for 131 yards, three touchdowns — two to huge receiver Mike Evans — and no interceptions within the first half. He was blitzed on 7 of 15 dropbacks (47%) within the first half, with all three touchdowns coming in opposition to the blitz. Mayfield’s 11 touchdowns by way of the primary 5 video games are a profession greatest.

However after the large first half, Mayfield and the Buccaneers hardly did something within the second half by way of the air, totaling 49 yards.

Largest gap within the sport plan: With Tampa linebacker SirVocea Dennis on injured reserve with a shoulder damage, the Falcons routinely exploited Ok.J. Britt in protection. He surrendered an 18-yard landing to huge receiver Drake London on the opening drive.

Stunning efficiency: The Bucs’ protection surrendering 550 yards of whole offense. It took a step ahead final week in opposition to the Eagles when it comes to missed tackles however struggled in opposition to the Falcons on this division. The Falcons completed with 235 yards after the catch, their most in a sport since Week 8 of 2019 in opposition to Seattle (236). — Jenna Laine

Subsequent sport: at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 13)