Kirk Cousins and Wife Julie Hampton’s Relationship Timeline

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had a giant yr in 2012 — he each joined the NFL and met his future spouse, Julie Hampton.

Shortly after starting his professional profession with the Washington Commanders (then referred to as the Redskins), Cousins met Hampton via a mutual household good friend. After lower than two years of courting, Cousins popped the query, and the pair tied the knot in June 2014.

“I didn’t need a lengthy engagement in any respect,” Cousins defined to The Washington Submit in December 2013, shortly after giving Hampton a hoop. “However clearly she wants time to arrange and have the marriage she desires and has dreamed about. However I feel it’ll simply be enjoyable to have household all collectively in a single place for a day. And I simply need her to be completely happy and assume positively on it for years to return.”

Since their marriage ceremony, the couple — who share sons Cooper and Turner — have devoted their spare time to charity as cofounders of the Julie & Kirk Cousins Basis, which works with organizations together with Boys and Women Golf equipment of America and the Worldwide Justice Mission.

The duo are additionally animal lovers and have fostered a lot of canine through the years. In 2019, they adopted a Labradoodle named Abe, who rapidly grew to become a beloved member of the household. “We had tried out all totally different breeds and sizes and we had enjoyable with that. However we nonetheless might probably not agree with what form we each favored,” Hampton defined in a 2022 interview printed on the Vikings’ web site. “However Abe is superior.”

2012

A household good friend launched Cousins to Hampton shortly after Cousins started his profession within the NFL, and the duo quickly began courting.

November 2013

Cousins popped the query in Washington, D.C., on the balcony of the workplace of the Speaker of the Home. “I used to be extraordinarily nervous,” Cousins recalled to The Washington Submit shortly after his proposal. “On the best way down driving the automobile, as we received near the Capitol constructing, I used to be holding her hand, and he or she goes, ‘Why are your palms chilly and sweaty?’ I stated, ‘I don’t know,’ however I knew it was as a result of I used to be tremendous nervous.”

June 2014

Cousins and Hampton wed in Atlanta. Since then, Cousins has worn his marriage ceremony band on the sector. “My spouse was thrilled,” Cousins advised USA Immediately in 2016. “She beloved it and, actually, after I began carrying it and realized how a lot my spouse was glad that I did, I spotted … I feel it’s an excellent factor to advertise marriage.”

September 2017

The couple welcomed their first baby, son Cooper.

September 2018

Cousins and his spouse starred in a Sleep Quantity business with child Cooper.

March 2019

Cousins and Hampton grew to become mother and father of two with the arrival of son Turner. “Welcome to the world, little buddy,” Cousins wrote through Instagram on the time. “Mother and child are doing nice, and Cooper is already loving his new position as a giant brother!”

November 2022

Cousins and Hampton bought Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck, Michigan. “West Michigan is a particular neighborhood, and we’ve loved dwelling in Saugatuck/Douglas since we constructed our dwelling right here in 2018,” the duo stated in an announcement on the time. “Our household would favor [Clearbrook] not develop into a housing growth or summer season rental neighborhood. We wish to make investments on this nice neighborhood, and we see this buy as a possibility to do exactly that, sustaining the lifetime of a golf course that has been in place since 1926.”

July 2023

The couple appeared in Netflix’s docuseries Quarterback, which additionally featured Kansas Metropolis Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota.

March 2024

Cousins left the Vikings and signed a brand new contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Our boys have been fairly resilient. They’re dealing with it nicely. We put them in three totally different colleges this yr as a result of we had them in a college in Minnesota,” the quarterback solely advised Us Weekly the next September. “Then when the season ended, we put them in a college in Michigan. Then once we moved to Atlanta, we put them in a college there. There’s a resilience there. They virtually don’t know any totally different.”

Earlier than Cousins’ season began in September, Hampton shared a candy social media tribute.

“12 months 13… we’re prepared for you!!!!” she wrote through Instagram in July, sharing household pics from coaching camp. “So pleased with @kirkcousins and excited to observe him shine this season!”