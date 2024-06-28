Kinky Friedman, provocative musician, author and one-time politician, dies at 79

Kinky Friedman, the satirical and infrequently provocative musician, creator and one-time politician, has died on the age of 79.

“Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by household & pals,” learn a publish on his social media. “Kinkster endured super ache & unthinkable loss in recent times however he by no means misplaced his preventing spirit and fast wit. Kinky will reside on as his books are learn and his songs are sung.”

All through his profession, Richard Samet “Kinky” Friedman developed a cult following for his distinctive, quirky strategy to nation and Western music. The self-proclaimed “governor of the guts of Texas” launched a strong variety of albums beginning with 1973’s “Bought American,” usually thought-about his foundational document, and along with touring with Bob Dylan on his “Rolling Thunder Revue,” he grew to become the “first full-blooded Jew” to look on the Grand Ole Opry.

Outdoors of his music profession, Friedman was a prolific author, penning detective novels and serving as a columnist for Texas Month-to-month. He dabbled in politics, operating for Governor of Texas in 2006 with marketing campaign slogans like “My Governor is a Jewish Cowboy.” In the long run, he obtained 12.6 p.c of the votes amongst six candidates.

Born in Chicago, Friedman grew up in Texas and attended College of Texas at Austin to check psychology. An curiosity in music led him to kind King Arthur & the Carrots adopted by Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys, which he described as a “nation band with a social conscience, a demented love little one of Lenny Bruce and Bob Wills.” The group stirred controversy with songs like “They Ain’t Makin’ Jews Like Jesus Anymore” and “Journey ‘Em Jewboy.”

When his music profession waned within the Eighties, Friedman shifted to being a novelist and author at giant, publishing 1994’s “Elvis, Jesus and Coca-Cola: A Novel” and 2004’s “Kinky Friedman’s Information to Texas Etiquette: Or Learn how to Get to Heaven or Hell With out Going By Dallas-Fort Value.”

Together with his sister Marcie, he helped run the Echo Hill Gold Star Camp for youngsters. Kent Perkins, a longtime good friend of Friedman, remembered him in a publish on his social media.

“Someplace in heaven,” he wrote, “I’m positive there’s a quiet nook with an enormous straightforward chair, a vibrant flooring lamp, an enormous stack of biographical books, and some previous canine wagging their tails to the faint odor of cigar smoke.”