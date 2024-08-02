Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to Mission: Impossible – the seven best films to watch on TV this week | Television & radio

Decide of the week

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

For all the eye it provides to Marvel and Pixar, maybe the perfect nook of Disney+ is the one with all of the Planet of the Apes movies in it. They’re all there, from the Charlton Heston unique and its more and more unhinged Nineteen Seventies sequels to the extra sombre new additions. And now the gathering is updated, because of the addition of this yr’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Set 300 years after the final film, Maze Runner director Wes Ball’s journey serves as each a gripping and grownup exploration of political tribalism and a bridge to a possible full Planet of the Apes remake. Possibly not probably the most important instalment ever, nevertheless it’s nonetheless fairly darn nice.

Out now, Disney+

Mission: Unattainable

Stress and intrigue … Tom Cruise in Mission: Unattainable. {Photograph}: Paramount Footage/Allstar

Given the all-out bombast of the latest sequels, revisiting Tom Cruise’s first outing as Ethan Hunt in 1996 feels a bit like travelling again to the distant previous. This can be a a lot slower movie than you would possibly bear in mind, full of rigidity and intrigue fairly than pure spectacle. Nonetheless, it isn’t laborious to identify the inexperienced shoots of the components. Greater than as soon as, Brian De Palma’s route fastidiously introduces you to a plan then gleefully flings a bag of spanners at it. The long-lasting CIA headquarters break-in should be probably the most meticulously formulated set piece of your complete collection.

Sunday 4 August, 10.15pm, ITV1

Concrete Utopia

Housing disaster … Concrete Utopia. {Photograph}: Blue Finch Movie Releasing

Contemplate Concrete Utopia an missed banger. Set in a post-apocalyptic Seoul that has levelled all however one skyscraper, this movie is in regards to the efforts of the residents to not be overwhelmed by the surge of outsiders in search of shelter. So far as points go, the movie just isn’t afraid to gun for as many targets as doable. It’s in regards to the housing disaster and the dehumanisation needed to take care of anti-immigrant rhetoric. However the plot strikes at such a crack, and the performances are so electrical, that it by no means feels as should you’re being force-fed your greens.

Sunday 3 August, 12.20pm, 9.45pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Honey Boy

Dysfunctional upbringing … Lucas Hedges as Otis in Honey Boy. {Photograph}: Amazon Studios/Allstar

Given the accusations of abuse levelled towards him, it by no means feels proper to reward Shia LaBeouf for something. That mentioned, you’d need to be a monster to not be moved by Honey Boy. LaBeouf loosely based mostly his screenplay on his personal childhood, and the PTSD it gave him. Lucas Hedges basically performs LaBeouf, and LaBeouf performs a model of his father that pulsates with poisonous fury. There’s no doubting that the movie has coronary heart – its sincerity is full-throated – however you possibly can’t assist questioning how a lot of it was made to clarify the worst components of LaBeouf’s persona.

Wednesday 7 August, 2.45am, Channel 4

skip previous publication promotion Get the perfect TV opinions, information and unique options in your inbox each Monday Privateness Discover: Newsletters might comprise information about charities, on-line adverts, and content material funded by exterior events. For extra info see our Privateness Coverage. We use Google reCaptcha to guard our web site and the Google Privateness Coverage and Phrases of Service apply. after publication promotion

The Instigators

On the run … (from left) Hong Chau, Casey Affleck. and Matt Damon in The Instigators. {Photograph}: AP/Apple TV

Matt Damon has been quietly making a reputation for himself as king of the dad movie. This can be a new comedy thriller (reuniting him along with his Bourne Identification director Doug Liman) a couple of mismatched pair of crooks who need to outrun numerous forces when a heist goes sideways, dragging their therapist alongside for the experience. The film has a pleasingly old skool sensibility – you sense that Midnight Run was a touchstone – and a stacked solid contains Casey Affleck, Hong Chau and Ving Rhames.

Friday 9 August, Apple TV+

Self Reliance

Thrilling … Anna Kendrick and Jake Johnson in Self Reliance. {Photograph}: Paramount

If ever there was a movie that deserved to be seen by extra individuals, it’s Self Reliance. Written and directed by its star Jake Johnson (nonetheless in all probability greatest identified for New Woman), this can be a comedy thriller that – unusually for this form of factor – manages to be humorous and thrilling in equal measure. Johnson performs a person who agrees to be hunted by strangers for a darkish internet actuality present. If he wins, he will get 1,000,000 {dollars}. If he loses, he dies. It’s an unbelievably confident directorial debut from Johnson, stuffed with super set items, and factors to a vibrant future. Should you preferred The Sport, you’ll love this.

Friday 9 August, Paramount+

Youngsters of Males

Worry and despair … Clive Owen and Julianne Moore in Youngsters of Males. {Photograph}: Cinematic/Alamy

You possibly can solely pray that Youngsters of Males will finally cease being well timed however, almost 20 years since its launch, that day has but to return. Alfonso Cuarón’s movie is about in a post-pandemic London the place mass infertility has remodeled the nation right into a police state. Clive Owen’s sadsack bureaucrat is dragged right into a battle towards authority after witnessing a miracle. Owen has by no means been higher on movie, and Cuarón used the film to pioneer a mode of film-making stuffed with lengthy photographs stitched along with invisible cuts that also feels revolutionary immediately.

Friday 9 August, 11.05pm, BBC Two