King Charles and Kate Middleton Mark Queen Camilla’s 77th Birthday

Comfortable birthday, Queen Camilla!

The queen consort turns 77 on Wednesday, July 17, and he or she was proven loads of love from her husband, King Charles III, and the Prince and Princess of Wales on her big day.

“🎂 Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a really Comfortable Birthday in the present day!” shared the official Buckingham Palace X account, which paperwork updates from the king and queen, alongside a photograph of Camilla posing throughout a royal go to to Guernsey the day earlier than.

🎈Birthday celebrations began early in Guernsey yesterday … pic.twitter.com/5HRhZNfg2z — The Royal Household (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2024

In one other put up, the palace shared a candy video of Camilla being serenaded with a rendition of “Comfortable Birthday to You” by schoolchildren from Sark Faculty in Guernsey on Tuesday, July 16.

Within the clip, Camilla could be seen smiling fortunately as the youngsters sing to her in Sercquiais, a neighborhood Norman dialect spoken in Guernsey.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton additionally wished Camilla a cheerful birthday by way of X.

“Wishing Her Majesty a really Comfortable Birthday!” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account wrote alongside a photograph of the queen taken by Kate, 42, for the duvet of a July 2022 version of Nation Life journal.

Wishing Her Majesty a really Comfortable Birthday! pic.twitter.com/7rvr2Q5Rj9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2024

The candy photograph exhibits Camilla posing within the backyard of her personal dwelling, Ray Mill Home in Wiltshire, England, with a basket of flowers.

Camilla requested Kate to {photograph} her for the particular cowl, which commemorated her seventy fifth birthday in 2022.

Nation Life editor Mark Hedges mentioned on the time that he requested Camilla if she had any ideas about who ought to {photograph} her for the duvet. “She instantly replied, ‘Oh I’d fairly like Catherine to do it.’ I spent the subsequent three or 4 minutes desperately racking my mind attempting to think about an expert photographer referred to as Catherine,” he mentioned, based on The Telegraph. “Then out of the blue I grasped what she meant — one of the vital superb issues that would occur. I discovered it one of many simpler issues to nod my head at.”

On Tuesday, Camilla was noticed carrying a bandage on her proper ankle throughout her go to to Guernsey within the Channel Islands.

Us Weekly understands that Camilla suffered a minor sprain to her ankle throughout her and Charles’ royal go to to Jersey, additionally within the Channel Islands, the day earlier than.