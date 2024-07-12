Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Trial Date Revealed

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s divorce will go to trial.

A decide in Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Courtroom scheduled the estranged pair’s case for Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, in line with authorized paperwork obtained by Us Weekly.

Per the docs, which have been filed on July 11, Zolciak-Biermann, 46, and Biermann, 38, are advisable to endure mediation for “quite a few unresolved points” forward of the trial date. If the pair don’t comply with passable phrases, the case will resume in courtroom.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed for divorce in Might 2023 earlier than dismissing the petition two months later. Inside weeks, Biermann refiled for divorce. The previous NFL star claimed that their union was “irretrievably damaged” and requested alimony, baby assist and full authorized custody of their minor youngsters.

The Actual Housewives of Atlanta alum and Biermann share youngsters KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, each 10. Biermann additionally adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s now-adult daughters from a earlier relationship, Brielle and Ariana, in 2011.

By September 2023, Zolciak-Biermann claimed through social media that they have been nonetheless dwelling as “husband and spouse.” Biermann’s lawyer subsequently shut down the claims.

“I spoke with Kroy concerning the ‘reconciliation’ Kim introduced over the weekend,” Biermann’s legal professional Marlys A. Bergstrom instructed Us Weekly on the time. “There isn’t a reconciliation, his resolve to see this divorce via to the top has not waivered.”

Amid their divorce, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have been ordered in December 2023 to endure mediation.

“As there are quite a few unresolved points, primarily based upon assessment of the file and relevant authority, the Courtroom finds that the Events’ pursuits and the orderly administration of the Courtroom’s docket can be served by referring the above-styled case to mediation,” courtroom paperwork obtained by Us Weekly learn. “Each Events should attend the mediation session.”

The pair had the choice to both arrange a session via Fulton County’s Different Regardless of Decision program or use a non-public service earlier than January, additionally splitting all prices of mediation equally. It isn’t identified how the classes went.

Zolciak-Biermann additionally hinted at her strained dynamics with Biermann within the June trailer for MTV’s The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets and techniques. The fact present was filmed in the summertime of 2023.

“Kroy doesn’t need me right here,” she claimed within the trailer. “After I go dwelling, I’m getting a divorce.”

Elsewhere within the trailer, Zolciak-Biermann appeared to get cozy with costar Chet Hanks, who even known as the Bravo star a “MILF.” The pair, nonetheless, didn’t hook up whereas filming.

“They have been flirting. They didn’t hook up, however there was undoubtedly an attraction between them,” a supply instructed Us in October 2023. “[Kim] thinks he’s handsome.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have seldom been involved because the separation.