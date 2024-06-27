Kim Kardashian’s Skims Debuts Team USA Paris Olympics 2024 Collection

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Kim Kardashian‘s Skims is prepping Workforce USA for Paris with its new Olympics and Paralympics collections.

Now accessible on-line, the Skims for Workforce USA capsule ($20 to $110) contains loungewear, swimwear, underpinnings and sleepwear, together with adaptive and males’s choices. The road options items from the model’s signature Matches All people, Cotton Rib, Cotton Jersey, Cotton Poplin and Jersey Sleep collections, akin to cozy tanks, shorts, bras, underwear, T-shirt attire, cropped tees, shorts, one-piece swimwear, bikini separates, swim trunks, terry robes and equipment.

After all, the retro marketing campaign (shot by photographer Greg Swales) stars a number of Olympians and Paralympians, together with gymnast Sunisa Lee, monitor and area sprinters Gabby Thomas and Fred Kerley, swimmers Jessica Lengthy and Caeleb Dressel and runner-soccer participant Nick Mayhugh. Posing with the American flag with regal crimson as their backdrop, the athletes “exudes satisfaction, nostalgia, energy, and honor,” the model notes in a launch.

Observe and area sprinter Fred Kerley and gymnast Sunisa Lee in Skims’ Workforce USA marketing campaign. Skims

“Skims is a dream associate for me and to signify the model alongside Workforce USA is such an honor,” explains Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas in a press release. “I put on quite a lot of loungewear once I’m not competing or coaching but additionally love experimenting with style, so I by no means need to compromise on fashion, and SKIMS is the right steadiness of favor and luxury.”

Provides Paralympic swimmer Jessica Lengthy, “I’m so excited to be a part of the Skims and Workforce USA marketing campaign. I’m an enormous fan of the model and their objective of offering options for everyone. The in depth Paralympic providing, particularly the Matches All people Adaptive class, highlights how Skims delivers on this mission. I’m proud to signify the model and my group.”

Runner Nick Mayhugh and sprinter Gabby Thomas in Skims’ Workforce USA marketing campaign. Skims

Gymnast Sunisa Lee and swimmer Caeleb Dressel in Skims’ Workforce USA marketing campaign. Skims

The Paris 2024 assortment marks Skims’ third Olympics-ready capsule following collections for the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 video games. It comes recent off the label’s newest superstar marketing campaign with Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who modeled the model’s newest Smooth Lounge line of maxi attire, tank tops and extra.

See extra from Skims for Workforce USA under, and store the complete assortment at Skims.com.