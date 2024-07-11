Kim Kardashian’s Pal Allison Statter on Why She Loves Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian’s childhood good friend, Allison Statter, doesn’t have unhealthy blood with Taylor Swift’s music.

“I hate to say this however I’ll typically placed on some Taylor Swift,” Statter, 44, stated when requested what her go-to music type was to get pumped up on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of the “9 to 5ish With theSkimm” podcast. “Right here’s the factor, she’s musically most likely one among, if not, the best songwriter of our technology.”

Statter shared that it wasn’t simply Swift’s catchy beats she adores however the deeper which means behind her music that basically resonated.

“Her music is so implausible to me,” Statter gushed. “Her morals and the issues that she represents because it pertains to ladies empowerment and friendship and issues like which can be very tough for me.”

Along with Swift, Statter confessed that she additionally contains Harry Kinds, Vampire Weekend, Katy Perry and John Mayer on her each day playlist.

“I sort of bounce across the feminine pop world and this type of country-folk-cool vibe,” she defined.

Statter recalled a time when she and Kardashian, 43, went to see a Madonna live performance in Los Angeles after they have been children. The advertising and marketing CEO shared that she and Kim have been joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Statter and Kim have been longtime mates as they grew up in Southern California collectively. Their connection has solely gotten stronger over time as Statter has accompanied Kim to numerous occasions over time.

“From a friendship perspective, she’s only a fiercely loyal and reliable good friend,” Statter stated of the Kardashians star on Tuesday. “I’m very fortunate for her.”

Nevertheless, Swifties know all too nicely that Kim and Swift don’t have one of the best relationship. The ladies have had their justifiable share of ups and downs over time. The feud started in 2016 when Kim launched footage of a cellphone name between her ex-husband Kanye West and Swift discussing his tune “Well-known.” Kim included a sequence of snake emojis within the publish.

After the drama, Swift took a step again from the general public eye however made her return one yr later when she entered her Fame period. Kim later declared she had “moved on” from her drama with Swift.

Nevertheless, Swift dropped the monitor “thanK you aIMee” on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Division. The tune has been purported to be in regards to the actuality star because the capitalized letters spell out “KIM” and it talks a few fictional bully named Aimee.