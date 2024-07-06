Kim Kardashian, Olivia Dunne among attendees at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual summer Hamptons party

Jake Paul was among the many many celebrities and athletes in attendance for the celebrationgetty pictures

Fanatics CEO MICHAEL RUBIN held his annual Fourth of July white celebration within the Hamptons on Thursday, with names together with TOM BRADY, KIM KARDASHIAN and ODELL BECKHAM JR. amongst these on the visitor checklist. There have been an estimated 350 company in attendance (PAGE SIX, 7/5). Brady and C.J. STROUD headed up a seaside soccer recreation previous to the celebration that included Rubin, DAMAR HAMLIN, MICAH PARSONS, TRAVIS SCOTT and QUAVO, amongst others (PAGE SIX, 7/4). Brady on the celebration was noticed chatting with ROB GRONKOWSKI and ROBERT KRAFT (TRIBUNE.com, 7/5). Different attendees: DJ KHALED, MEEK MILL, FAT JOE, DRAKE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, LIL WAYNE, COCO JONES, OLIVIA DUNNE, JAKE PAUL, EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, MEGAN FOX, WINNIE HARLOW, MARY J BLIGE, MACHINE GUN KELLY, MICHAEL STRAHAN, JOE BURROW, KLAY THOMPSON and DONOVAN MITCHELL (SBJ).