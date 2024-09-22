Kim Kardashian, ‘Monsters’ Actor Cooper Koch Visit Menendez Brothers

Kim Kardashian visited a bunch of about 40 inmates, together with brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, on Saturday on the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County to discuss jail reform, The Hollywood Reporter has realized.

Kardashian was additionally joined by actor Cooper Koch, who portrays Erik in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, along with Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and movie producer and Anti-Recidivism Coalition founder Scott Budnick.

Erik and Lyle have been convicted in 1996 for the murders of their mother and father, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. Each boys got consecutive life sentences with out the potential of parole.

Kardashian and Koch’s go to got here two days after Erik slammed Murphy‘s newest true-crime anthology Netflix collection, which chronicles the case. “It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I say, I imagine Ryan Murphy can’t be this naive and inaccurate concerning the information of our lives in order to do that with out dangerous intent,” he wrote in a press release, which his spouse Tammi Menendez posted on social media Thursday night time.

“It’s unhappy for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths a number of steps backward — again by time to an period when the prosecution constructed a story on a perception system that males weren’t sexually abused, and that males skilled rape trauma in another way than girls,” Erik’s assertion continued. “These terrible lies have been disrupted and uncovered by numerous courageous victims over the past twenty years who’ve damaged by their private disgrace and bravely spoken out. So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative by vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander.”

The Menendez case and trial grew to become a media sensation within the early Nineties. Throughout their unique 1993 trial, the brothers claimed they shot their mother and father after struggling years of sexual abuse by the hands of their father and with the data of their mom. Erik and Lyle have been later convicted of premeditated homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Kim, who lately starred in Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate, frequently visits totally different prisons to study and discuss inmate rehabilitation applications and jail reform. Earlier this yr, Kim and Khloé visited two California prisons in Chowchilla, Valley State Jail and Central California Ladies’s Facility.

TMZ was first to report Kim and Koch’s go to on Saturday.