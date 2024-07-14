Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Wear Lehengas to Luxe Ambani Wedding

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian dressed to impress at Anant Ambani and Radhika Service provider’s lavish Mumbai wedding ceremony.

Kim, 43, and Khloé, 40, had been visitors on the billionaire inheritor’s Saturday, July 13, nuptials, opting to put on conventional three-piece lehengas, which are sometimes worn by ladies to wedding ceremony ceremonies. Lehengas function an ankle-length skirt with an identical crop high and extra cloth draped throughout the bodice. The outfits are sometimes adorned with totally different patterns, embroidery and jewels.

Khloé selected a pink model on Saturday, which was full with strands of pearls cascading off her shoulders. She accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz Jewellery product of pink and white diamonds, together with a choker necklace, matching drop earrings and a headpiece affixed to her smooth bun.

Kim, in the meantime, selected a blush-colored lehenga that was equally bedazzled and accessorized with a Lorraine Schwartz Jewellery diamond-and-pearl nostril chain, necklace and headpiece.

Khloé captured preparing footage on her Instagram Story on Saturday. In a single Story submit, the Good American founder clapped again about practically falling en path to the venue.

“I like slightly slip earlier than an evening in town,” she wrote. “That’s what occurs when it’s monsoon season.”

On the venue, Khloé additionally met up with legendary jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz and her sister, Ofira Sandberg.

“I like you,” Khloé gushed, giving Schwartz and Sandberg a pair of air kisses. “I’m one other Schwartz sister!”

Kim and Khloé additionally attended pre-wedding festivities on Friday, July 12, on the Jio World Conference Centre inside Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complicated. Kim rocked a crimson lehenga, which she likened to one in all Princess Jasmine’s outfits in Aladdin through Instagram Story, whereas Khloé selected a extra modest model in gold.

The 2 sisters are presently filming their Indian adventures for his or her Hulu docuseries, The Kardashians.

“Needed to display seize our video bc we’re simply so glad to be fortunate sufficient to journey the world collectively!” Kim wrote through Instagram Story on Friday. “And duh we’re filming The Kardashians too so that you guys can see Kim and Khloe Take India.”