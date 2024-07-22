Kim Cattrall Is Not Returning for And Just Like That Season 3 Cameo

Samantha Jones has not returned to the Large Apple for good, as star Kim Cattrall denied her involvement in And Simply Like That season 3.

After a fan theorized whether or not Cattrall’s Samantha might make one other cameo on the Max spinoff, the actress shut it down in a succinct message.

“Aw that’s so type however I’m not,” Cattrall, 67, wrote by way of X on Sunday, July 21, including a lips emoji.

Cattrall was one of many 4 major stars of Intercourse and the Metropolis, which aired on HBO between 1998 and 2004, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes). All 4 ladies returned for 2 function movies earlier than Max greenlit a And Simply Like That spinoff. Solely Cattrall opted in opposition to returning amid rumors of a feud with Parker, 59, who has denied the allegations.

AJLT wrote off Samantha throughout season 1, having Carrie clarify that the publicist “fired [her] as a pal.” On the time, Carrie now not wanted to make use of a publicist given the world’s shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Samantha moved to London and later despatched a floral association and condolences when Carrie’s husband, Mr. Large (Chris Noth) died instantly after struggling a coronary heart assault throughout a Peloton exercise.

Whereas AJLT maintained its deal with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda for seasons 1 and a pair of, Samantha did make a short cameo in final yr’s finale. Within the August 2023 episode, Samantha and Carrie mended their relationship with a cellphone name.

Samantha known as her frenemy to say goodbye to Carrie’s beloved East Village brownstone, which she had bought to maneuver into a brand new Manhattan place with rekindled flame Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

“Thanks for every thing you f—king fabulous, fabulous flat,” Samantha says earlier than Carrie asks why she was placing on a British Accent. “Who’s Samantha? That is Annabelle Bronstein.”

Samantha beforehand assumed Annabelle’s id through the season 6 episode “Boy Interrupted,” pretending to be the British girl as a approach to achieve entry to the unique Soho Home pool on a sweltering summer time day.

Samantha had been on the waitlist for membership however jumped on the likelihood to go inside when she realized the true Annabelle left her cross behind. Samantha was in the end kicked out when the precise member returned.

AJLT season 3 is at the moment filming and is slated to debut on Max in 2025. Additional particulars in regards to the story traces or an actual return date haven’t been confirmed.