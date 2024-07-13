Kim and Khloe Kardashian Rock Traditional Indian Gowns for Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s journey to India has become a significant vogue second.

The Kardashians stars stepped out on Friday, July 12, to assist kick off billionaire inheritor Anant Ambani and Radhika Service provider‘s marriage ceremony weekend, the place they each rocked conventional Indian robes.

“Needed to display screen seize our video bc we’re simply so pleased to be fortunate sufficient to journey the world collectively!” Kim, 43, wrote by way of her Instagram Tales on Friday. “And duh we’re filming The Kardashians too so that you guys can see Kim and Khloe Take India.”

Whereas arriving on the Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complicated, Kim opted for a purple, high-waisted skirt and matching bra high. She accessorized with a diamond headpiece with two extra diamond necklaces.

As for Khloé, 40, she selected a white and gold ensemble that included a long-sleeved, cold-shouldered crop high paired with an identical skirt and saree. The Good American cofounder additionally wore an intricate appeal in her hair and additional accessorized with a chunky gold necklace with a number of layers.

Earlier than the marriage festivities even started, Kim supplied a glimpse of her arrival to India on social media. Whereas experiencing a automotive experience to her lodge, the SKIMS founder captured a swarm of photographers making an attempt to snap an image of her and Khloé.

As soon as arriving on the lodge, Kim and Khloé obtained a heat welcome and blessings via the normal Hindu ceremony often known as arti from lodge employees members.

Followers later adopted the sister duo as they rode in a rickshaw and explored the sights of India collectively.

In the end, this can be the primary of many must-see vogue moments. Kim and Khloe are anticipated to attend three days of marriage ceremony festivities alongside different company like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and John Cena.

Jonas, 31, supplied a sneak peek into his spouse’s look throughout a automotive experience. “C’mon Barbie… #AnantandRadhika,” he wrote by way of Instagram on Friday as Chopra, 41, danced to “Barbie Woman” by Aqua in an orange chilly shoulder gown.