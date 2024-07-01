Killer Mike Gives Fiery Speech at BET Awards, References Legal Woes

Killer Mike gave a passionate speech on the BET Awards on Sunday night time, referencing his latest authorized points and inspiring viewers to get politically concerned.

He began out by giving the customary listing of thank-yous, together with his spouse, Shana, and youngsters, plus his supervisor Will Bronson (“he’s a white man, however he’s down with us”). Then he turned to the Feb. 4 incident earlier on the Grammy Awards, the place he was detained on the ceremony following a scuffle with a safety guard outdoors Crypto.com Area. Final week, it was introduced that he won’t face costs for the incident after prosecutors within the Los Angeles Metropolis Legal professional’s Workplace have elected to not file.

“Technically, I used to be not imagined to be right here,” Killer Mike, actual title Michael Santiago Render, stated onstage Sunday night time. “I used to be put in handcuffs, and I used to be marched out of this constructing. However I wanna let you know, have a look at God as a result of I’m again, child, I’m again.” (The Grammys and BET Awards each came about in Downtown Los Angeles.)

He went on: “I wanna inform Black folks that it’s due to BET I’m again, not ’reason behind no white individual. … A Black man runs this enterprise, a Black firm places this present on, and so they acquired my Black ass again in right here. Thanks.”

“I’m moved and compelled to say this on this second, lots of people gonna say, who was he?” he continued. “Who’s he? Why did he get it? I’m a illustration of one of many best issues God has ever made. And that’s one-half of the Black household. Black women and men, I’m you. Whether or not you’re younger, whether or not you’re outdated, whether or not you want me, whether or not you don’t like me, I’m completely you, and this win is totally ours.”

He then urged viewers not solely to vote on the polls in November but in addition to get politically concerned.

“They’re gonna let you know who we vote for is vital and it’s,” he stated “Who we vote for on the massive stage is vital, however it’s extra vital that you understand who your metropolis council individual is, who your prosecutor is, and should you don’t just like the people who find themselves working, run your Black ass to the polls and run your self.”

Killer Mike beat out the likes of Chris Brown, Gunna, 21 Savage, Usher, Drake, Victoria Monét and Nicki Minaj for album of the yr.

Additionally on Sunday, he launched a brand new single, “Humble Me,” by which he references the Grammys arrest.

Taraji P. Henson is internet hosting the 2024 BET Awards, the place Usher might be offered with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The present is airing dwell on BET from Downtown Los Angeles.

