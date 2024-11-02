Kike Hernandez Trolls Fat Joe at Dodgers’ World Series Parade

Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez didn’t maintain again his ideas about Fats Joe’s efficiency on the World Collection in the course of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory parade.

“Give it up for Ice Dice! Ice Dice got here out in Sport 2 and along with his efficiency we didn’t have to play that recreation … we already gained it,” Hernandez, 33, addressed the group of followers on Friday, November 1 in the course of the staff’s celebratory procession after successful this 12 months’s World Collection. “Then we go to New York and this man, he was fats, he’s not fats anymore, his identify is Joe.”

The baseball participant was referring to the second when Fats Joe — who’s a diehard New York Yankees fan — took the stage on Monday, October 28 to carry out his music “All of the Approach Up” forward of Sport 3 in New York Metropolis. (Through the Dodgers’ house video games over the weekend, Ice Dice, 55, carried out for the group.)

“He got here out and sang,” Hernandez stated of Fats Joe’s look in New York Metropolis. “And guess what? We didn’t even have to play as a result of after that efficiency we had already gained. We needed a parade and have a look at you guys, we obtained a parade.”

The Dodgers finally defeated the Yankees, 4 to 2, in Sport 3, securing a positive place to win the collection. The Dodgers clinched the World Collection title on Wednesday, October 30, after a come-from-behind victory in Sport 5.

After throwing shade at Fats Joe’s means, Hernandez expressed his appreciation to the staff’s followers for his or her assist all through the season.

“Love you L.A. I really like you all people,” he stated, earlier than mentioning Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts’ reference to Kendrick Lamar’s hit music “Not Like Us.”

“And like Dave stated, ‘They not like us, child!’” Hernandez added.

Whereas Fats Joe, 54, didn’t get to see the Yankees pull out a win, he was grateful for the chance to be on the Bronx stadium.

“Want we obtained the W however tonight was a dream come true for me @yankees,” he wrote by way of Instagram alongside a slideshow of moments from the sport.

Hernandez isn’t the one Dodgers participant to diss Fats Joe following the staff’s win. Pitcher Joe Kelly credited the rapper as a part of the staff’s success to clinch that remaining victory.

“Once we had been down 5-0, they usually put Fats Joe up on the board, and I used to be like, ‘Oh, it’s a straightforward dub now,’” Kelly stated after the sport, per “Audacy Sports activities” podcast host Rob Bradford. “ Fats Joe is the curse. They began kicking the ball round and enjoying Yankee protection.”

Through the recreation, a number of Yankees gamers made a collection of errors which the Dodgers took benefit of. They ended up coming again after being down 5 runs to win the sport — and the pennant — in a 7-6 victory.