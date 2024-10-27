Kike Hernandez and Mariana Vicente’s Relationship Timeline

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez is aware of a factor or two about teamwork in baseball.

Since being drafted in 2009 by the Houston Astros, the present Dodger now has two World Sequence underneath his belt – together with a win in 2020.

However Hernandez additionally is aware of about teamwork off the sector: the skilled athlete has additionally been married to actress, mannequin and wonder pageant winner Mariana Vicente since 2018.

Vicente, 35, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1989. In 2010, she received Miss Universe Puerto Rico. She additionally got here in tenth worldwide within the Miss Universe Competitors. Her appearing profession has included credit reminiscent of Scream Queens, Ozark, and American Horror Story.

The couple has supported one another of their respective careers over the course of their practically decade lengthy relationship. Us Weekly takes a take a look at the star couple’s greatest moments.

2015

In a profile from Inside Weddings, the couple defined that their relationship began the identical manner that many trendy ones do: on-line. After watching the film Scorching Tub Time Machine 2, which Mariana has a task in, Hernandez discovered her and reached out.

“He discovered me on social media and despatched a message congratulating me on my efficiency,” she recalled.

She responded, and so they ended up assembly two months later. The MLB star stated that he knew that they might get married at some point. “She was as lovely in individual as she was in her modeling footage.”

Six months after that, they started a romantic relationship.

2017

In July 2017, Hernandez proposed to Vicente throughout a trip in Huge Sur, California. She stated that whereas filming their resort room on Snapchat, she circled and noticed him proposing. “I circled and he was on one knee,” Vicente advised Inside Weddings. “Additionally, I obtained all of it on that Snapchat video… which, I deleted by mistake.”

2018

In December of the subsequent 12 months, the couple obtained married in a ceremony in Puerto Rico. “It will’ve been good for this rehearsal factor to inform me how a lot crying there was gonna be!!” captioned Hernandez on Instagram subsequent to an assortment of wedding ceremony photographs.

2020

Hernandez and Vicente have been quickly to be a household of three! In June 2020, the couple introduced that they have been anticipating their first little one. “IT WORKS!!!!!!!!! Bebé Hernández Vicente coming quickly!! #GirlDad,” Hernandez posted on X, previously Twitter.

2021

Their daughter, Penelope Isabel, was born on January 15, 2021. Hernandez celebrated the event with an emotional Instagram submit.

“The day I obtained drafted I believed I used to be on prime of the world, the day I made my Huge League debut I believed nothing would examine, the day I obtained married I felt just like the world stopped, the day we received the World Sequence I believed I had all of it;” wrote Hernandez on Instagram, in a caption alongside photographs of the new child. “NOTHING compares to the second after I met my little lady!! @marianavicente you’re my hero!!! Las amo y las amare siempre!!!!

2021 additionally noticed massive modifications for the couple, as Hernandez was drafted to the Boston Crimson Sox, the place they stayed by way of the 2022 season.

2023

It was again to Los Angeles —the place Hernandez performed from 2015-2020 — for the star couple in 2023, when Hernandez moved again to the Dodgers. That December, the couple celebrated 5 years of marriage. “5 years married to my bestie,” wrote Vicente on an Instagram submit. “And that’s how lengthy it took him to develop out that facial hair,” she joked.

2024

In January 2024, the couple formally had a 3-year-old, celebrating Penelope’s birthday on the fifteenth. As Hernandez labored his manner in the direction of the World Sequence, Vicente additionally continued her work within the style trade. In October, she launched a brand-new style collaboration line with the model Ecliptica. In an Instagram submit, Vicente wrote that they have been among the many first designers that she labored with in her profession.

“They’ve persistently proven up in all of my life’s greatest moments. All through my modeling profession, Miss Universe Puerto Rico pageant days, film premiere purple carpets and wedding ceremony day,” she wrote. “Their designs, thoughtfulness, work ethic and high quality is TOP and I hope that you’re all in a position to take pleasure in these items that have been created with a lot love.”